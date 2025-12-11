Cold wave alert for several Maharashtra districts till Saturday. Check details

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several districts in Maharashtra till Saturday, December 13. A yellow alert has been sounded in several parts of Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Jalna and Nagpur. No alert has been issued in Mumbai yet. Mumbai Regional Met Centre said that a cold wave is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. (ANI/Representational Image)

For December 12, a yellow alert has been issued in Nashik, Solapur, Pune, Parbhani, Jalna and other areas.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Regional Met Centre said that a cold wave is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. A yellow alert has been issued from December 11 to 13 for isolated areas.

According to the weather bulletin released on Thursday, no large change will be seen in maximum temperature over the Maharashtra region during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 3 days and gradually rise thereafter.

Also read: Bengaluru to see colder nights in coming days as IMD forecasts drop in minimum temperatures | Bengaluru

Cold wave in other parts of India

Along with Maharashtra, IMD also sounded a cold wave warning for Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and North Interior Odisha.

In other parts of the country, dense fog conditions are likely to prevail, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram from December 11-15 and over Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana, during December 13-15.

Overall, this winter season (December 2025 to February 2026), parts of central India, as well as some regions in northwest and northeast India, are likely to experience above-normal occurrences of cold wave days, IMD noted.

Also read: Expect a chilly winter, higher than normal cold wave days: IMD

Harshest winter in Maharashtra in 5 years

This year, Maharashtra is experiencing its harshest winter in the past 5 years, with IMD recording the highest number of ‘cold wave’ and ‘severe cold wave’ days in the state since 2020, HT reported earlier.

From November to December 9, the state recorded five ‘cold wave’ days, as compared to past years when it either saw no cold wave or brief spells of it.

Former head of forecasting division at IMD Pune told HT that dry, northerly winds have been sweeping down Maharashtra. Since the humidity is very low and the skies are clear, rapid radiation cooling is taking place at night.