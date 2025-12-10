Bengaluru to see colder nights in coming days as IMD forecasts drop in minimum temperatures

Night temperatures across Karnataka's Bengaluru are likely to dip further in the coming days, the weather department predicted. The city, which has been recording minimum temperatures of around 16 degrees Celsius over the past week, may see the mercury fall to nearly 12 degrees Celsius by next week. Bengaluru weather:According to the IMD, Bengaluru will witness misty weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Although Bengaluru is not likely to face extreme conditions, officials said the city will still record below-normal temperatures along with misty or foggy mornings, Deccan Herald reported.

Also read| IMD issues dense fog, cold wave warning from December 9; minimum temperatures to drop in Northwest India

Bengaluru weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Karnataka’s capital is expected to witness misty weather conditions on Wednesday (December 10) and Thursday (December 11). The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

IMD data shows that Bengaluru’s average minimum temperature for December is 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Also read| Mumbai’s minimum temperature drops to 18.4°C; to dip further till Dec 13: IMD

The city last recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius in December on December 11, 2016, which was the lowest minimum for that month since 2011. Patil explained that the current cold spell is mainly due to northeasterly winds, clear skies, dry air, and stable atmospheric conditions.

IMD issues dense fog, cold wave warning

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist over central, eastern, and northern peninsular India from December 9–12. They are likely to begin over northwest and western India on December 10 and continue until the 12th.

Dense fog is forecast during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur from December 9–13, and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9 and 10, according to the IMD.

Temperature trends

Minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours were below five degrees Celsius in many places across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh. The plains recorded the lowest temperatures at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab.