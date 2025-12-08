Mumbai’s minimum temperature drops to 18.4°C; to dip further till Dec 13: IMD

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 18.4°C on Monday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a sustained drop in temperatures until December 13. Santacruz recorded a minimum of 18.4°C on Monday, the lowest since December 4. (ANI photo)

“Strong, persistent northerly winds have begun pushing cold air into the city, and minimum temperatures are expected to fall further until December 13, possibly touching around 16°C”, IMD officials said.

Santacruz recorded a minimum of 18.4°C on Monday, the lowest since December 4 when it was 20.7°C, and 0.4°C below normal.

For nearly a week after December 4, the city observed warmer temperatures, with minimums settling around 20°C to 21°C.

Between December 1 and 4, IMD’s Santacruz laboratory for Mumbai’s had reported minimum temperatures ranging from 15.7°C to 18°C. Monday’s reading is the first return to below normal conditions.

At Colaba, IMD recorded the minimum temperature at 22.2°C, 0.5°C above normal. while the maximum touched 32.8°C, 0.1°C above normal.

Also Read:AI-driven air-quality monitoring system in Mumbai likely by June 2026: BMC

Santacruz, meanwhile, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9°C, 0.8°C above normal.

A senior IMD official said the dip is linked directly to strong winds flowing from the north.

“Right now, there are strong northerly winds flowing into the city. Because of this, the city is seeing a fall in minimum temperatures,” the official said.

“This pattern is likely to continue, and Mumbai is expected to see a drop in temperatures in the upcoming week, at least till December 13.

The official added that the minimum temperature will fall below normal levels or remain around normal, potentially settling around 16°C after December 10.

The official added that interior Maharashtra may also experience cold wave–like conditions if the current pattern continues, though this will be confirmed after further observation.