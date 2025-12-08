IMD issues dense fog, cold wave warning from December 9; minimum temperatures to drop in Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of cold wave and dense fog conditions over several regions of the country from December 9. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist over central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India during December 9th–12th and are likely to begin over northwest and western India from December 10, continuing until the 12th. Cold wave conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha during December 9th–12th. (Hindustan Times)

Dense fog is forecast during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur from December 9th–13th, and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9th and 10th, as per IMD.

Also read| 'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner Saurabh Luthra breaks silence on fire that killed 25

Weather systems

An upper air cyclonic circulation remains over east Bangladesh and neighbouring areas, while a Western Disturbance persists over north Pakistan. A trough in the easterlies runs along southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Subtropical Westerly Jet Stream continues over Northeast India with core winds up to 115 knots. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from December 13.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 8-10.

Temperature trends

Minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours were below 5 degrees Celsius in many places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh. The plains recorded the lowest temperatures at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and Gurdaspur (Punjab).

Also read| ‘Say babu, not Bankim da’: TMC MP interrupts Modi during Vande Mataram speech, PM responds with a quip

Minimum temperatures were markedly below normal in parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. A slight rise in minimum temperatures of 1–2 degrees Celsius is expected over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal, while a fall of 1–2 degrees Celsius is likely over Gujarat and parts of northeast and north Peninsular India.

Cold wave and dense fog warnings

Cold wave conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha during December 9th–12th; Punjab during 10th–12th; Vidarbha and Telangana on 9th–10th; and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on December 11th–12th, IMD said.

Dense fog is likely in Assam and Manipur from December 9th–13th, and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9th–10th.

Fishermen advisory

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea (Comorin area) from December 8th–13th, and the Bay of Bengal, including Gulf of Mannar, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Sri Lanka coasts during December 8th–13th.