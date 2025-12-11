‘Hawaii without ocean’: Japanese CEO praises Bengaluru in viral LinkedIn post, says traffic is ‘ridiculous’

A light-hearted social media post by Japanese entrepreneur Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Next Ventures, has gained attention online for its enthusiastic praise of Bengaluru, combined with a candid take on the city’s infamous traffic. In a viral LinkedIn post, Japanese entrepreneur Tsuyoshi Ito praised Bengaluru’s climate and culture while humorously addressing its notorious traffic. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

In a LinkedIn post published this week, Ito declared Bengaluru “the best city in the world,” saying the city’s charm becomes apparent only after one has lived there. He highlighted the city’s “unbeatable” weather, describing its year-round mild temperatures and dry, pleasant air as a major draw.

Ito, who often encourages fellow Japanese professionals to consider India, said he compares Bengaluru to “Hawaii without the ocean” to make it more relatable, a branding tactic he admits is humorous but effective. While acknowledging the obvious differences between the two locations, he said the comparison helps Japanese audiences picture a “resort-like climate.”

However, Ito also pointed out one major drawback that residents know all too well: the traffic. To fully embrace local life, he said he purchased a Maruti Suzuki and decided to drive through the city himself.

That experience, Ito wrote, became an unexpected crash course in adapting to Indian roads. Among his newfound “skills,” he jokingly listed mastering the use of the horn, mustering the boldness needed to edge into intersections, and staying calm in the face of vehicles, or cows, approaching from unpredictable directions.

“These are things I never experienced in Japan, and frankly, I’m proud of these new “skills.” LOL. Through driving, I’ve learned one essential truth, In India, the horn is far more useful than the accelerator—especially in Bangalore,” he wrote.

Ending the post with a playful “Horn OK Please,” Ito said his life in India continues to be entertaining.

The post has since resonated with many Bengaluru residents and expats, who related to his humorous observations about the city’s climate, culture, and chaotic traffic. “So happy to see such good words for my Bangalore! Lately, there has been a lot of negative talk... traffic, language, etc., but nothing can really spoil the lovely city!” a user wrote in reply.

“Driving here is the perfect crash course in situational awareness. You learn priority, negotiation, and micro-decision making in real time. Those skills transfer far beyond the road,” another posted.

