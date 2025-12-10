Woman warns NRI daughter she won’t survive in India as single mom, American in Bengaluru reacts

An American living in Bengaluru shared her reaction to overhearing a mother telling her NRI daughter that Indian society doesn’t accept single moms. In an Instagram video, the foreigner expressed that she had never personally encountered that stigma, adding that the properties she visited for renting were mostly owned by women, including some single mothers. An American woman shared a video on Instagram reacting to a remark by a mom to her NRI daughter. (Instagram/@danamarieplus3)

“Before anyone says its only because I am white, this is the experience of my Indian single mom friends too. These 8 properties are just the places that I seriously considered and was accepted for. I saw both apartments and freestanding villas. One of the villas was owned by a single mom. Another 4 properties were owned by married women but the property was solely in their name,” Dana Marie wrote.

She continued, “There are tax credits if a property is owned by a woman so a lot of couples put it solely in the woman's name. Now I am not saying there aren't any stigmas at all with being a single mother in India but getting a place to live certainly isn't one of them.”

She further added, “Dating seriously to the point of marriage though, she might have issues with in india when it comes to his parents approval. If that's the goal, maybe stay in Canada. Obviously that is just a generalization from what I have seen. I have also seen single moms remarry with lighting speed here so it really depends I guess.”

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Yeah, but that depends on where you are in India. She would be fine in most southern states, but it may be more difficult in the northern and more rural parts.” Another added, “They are stuck in 1950s India. Life is great in India.”

A third posted, “It may be that in some villages people care about many things, but in cities nobody cares about you, nobody worries about you.” A fourth wrote, “Which India are they talking about? I've lived in countless states, and this stigma is nowhere to be found.”