US man shares why he thinks Europeans are happier: 'There's a lack of culture in America'

An American man who grew up in New York City and later moved to Amsterdam has sparked a conversation online after sharing his thoughts on why he believes Europeans appear more content. A video showed an American man explaining why Europe seemed more joyful to him.(Instagram/lussomusicx)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Lusso posted a video reflecting on cultural differences he noticed during a recent visit to his family in Florida.

Reflections on culture and community

In the clip, Lusso is heard saying, "So, I'm 30 years old. I have no wife and kids, and I just moved out of America for the first time in my life six months ago. I'm now visiting my family in Florida, and I'm trying to maintain, like, my European walking, and what I'm realising is there's nothing to look at here. It's just, like, palm trees and highways and malls." He adds that this led him to reconsider the cultural fabric of his home country.

He continues, "And what it's making me understand is that in America there's a big lack of culture and community that I don't think a lot of people talk about or realise. You know, walking around Amsterdam, everyone's out at cafes and bars and restaurants having fun. You talk to people, they have, like, substance, and here it's like a completely different mindset, to be honest. Here it's always about status and money, materialism."

Lusso concludes with a message for viewers around the world. "So my message to anyone, no matter where you're from, is the world is so much bigger than your comfort zone, than your hometown, and honestly, what the media tells you. Step outside of it, there's so much waiting for you there."

The text overlay on the clip reads, "This is the real reason why Europeans are more happy," while the video caption states, "Never realised until I stepped outside of it."

Online reactions

The video has garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "This is exactly what I felt when I moved back after living abroad." Another said, "Culture shock is real and Europe really changes you." A third user added, "American cities seriously need more community spaces." Someone else remarked, "He is right, everything does feel too materialistic here." Another viewer commented, "I never thought about this until I travelled." One more user wrote, "Travelling truly opens your eyes." Another said, "He explained it perfectly and many will relate."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)