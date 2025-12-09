Bengaluru restaurant apologises after poster telling Swiggy, Zomato riders to use stairs sparks backlash

Meghana Foods, one of Bengaluru’s most popular and recognisable restaurant chains, has issued an apology after facing backlash over a poster at one of its outlets that appeared to restrict food-delivery workers from using the lift. Meghana Foods extended a “sincere apology” to delivery partners.(r/bangalore)

The controversy erupted after a photograph of the notice went viral on social media. “Swiggy & Zomato delivery boys not allowed in the lift. Please use the stairs,” it read. The poster triggered an online debate, with several users calling out the restaurant for what they described as prejudiced treatment of gig workers.

“Imagine banning the people who keep your business running. Clown behavior,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Age old habit of treating people differently based on their occupation.”

Others questioned the practicality of the instruction. “This is unacceptable. Either have a takeaway counter outside so that they can properly pick up the food, or give them access to the lift,” said a third user.

Some users also alleged that the move was driven by cost-cutting. “Meghana Foods is trying to save on electricity bills. And trying to lose respect. No respect for humanity,” one social-media user claimed.

Meghana Foods issues a 'sincere apology'

Amid mounting criticism, Meghana Foods issued a public apology, acknowledging that the poster was inappropriate and had since been removed.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the restaurant said, “A recent poster at one of our Meghana Foods outlet telling delivery partners to use the stairs has been brought to our attention. While the intention was to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators, we were inconsiderate to our delivery partners. That was wrong. It should never have been put up.”

The restaurant chain also emphasised that delivery workers are integral to its operations and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. It added that the matter had been addressed internally and extended a “sincere apology” to delivery partners.

“You are the core of the Meghana Foods experience,” the statement said, adding that it hoped those affected would accept the apology.