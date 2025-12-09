Bengaluru commuter stunned as cab driver replies 'this is not airplane' before cancelling ride

A Bengaluru commuter has shared a humorous exchange with a cab driver that quickly captured attention online. A Bengaluru rider was stunned when an Uber driver responded with "This is not airplane" to a confirmation text before cancelling the trip.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Posting on Reddit, the user explained that they had sent a routine confirmation text to the Uber driver after booking the ride, something they usually do to ensure the driver is actually on the way.

However, the reply they received was far from expected. The driver responded saying, "This is not airplane." Moments later, he cancelled the trip, leaving the commuter both confused and amused.

Describing the incident in the caption, the user wrote, "Well booked a cab and drop him a note 'are you coming'. The reply I got, 'if it is urgent book another. This is not airplane'. And then he cancelled it. I drop this message to all my trips just to get confirmation this did not go well." The post was shared under the title, "My Uber driver is not in a good mood."

Users share similar experiences

The unusual reply sparked a wave of reactions from Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences and thoughts. One commenter wrote, "I was in the same situation once. I called the Uber driver because on the app it looked like the car was not moving. I called him and he said in a harsh tone, 'I am coming, this is not a helicopter'. I replied, 'Oh thank God, I thought I booked a helicopter'."

Another user added, "Should have added sir, they usually love attention. I always write 'are you coming, sir?'" Someone else remarked, "This made me laugh," while another commented, "To confirm the rides, I text them 'I am at the location'. This does not show any desperation or haste." One user summed it up by saying, "Ok, but this is actually quite funny."

