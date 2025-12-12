Cold wave is here: Sub-zero temperature in Kashmir, Rohtang Pass closed, yellow alerts in several parts of India

Cold wave conditions are prevailing across parts of India with dense fog and below-normal temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh till December 13. While in Telangana and North interior Karnataka, cold wave conditions will prevail till December 14. Delhi is battling winter season along with toxic smog that covered the city on Friday morning. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

Yellow alert in parts of Odisha for cold wave

Normal life is getting disrupted in Odisha as intense cold sweeps the state, with IMD issuing yellow alerts in several areas. A yellow alert is issued for Friday and Saturday, including in Anugul, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Kalahandi and Koraput for Friday.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 15 places in 11 of the 30 districts, ANI reported, citing official.

Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir

The temperature in the Kashmir Valley has dropped to sub-zero levels, with locals struggling to maintain their daily routine.

On Wednesday, the temperature was reported to be zero, and now it has dropped even lower, the ANI report said.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at -2.9 degrees in Srinagar city, IMD data showed.

Cold wave conditions have led to the closure of the Rohtang Pass near Himachal's Manali in Kullu district. It was closed for vehicular traffic beyond Darcha due to bad conditions.

Temperature drops in Delhi, toxic smog covers city

Delhi is battling winter season along with toxic smog that covered the city on Friday morning. The average air quality of the city remained in the “very poor” category at 7 am. No cold wave warning was issued for the city. IMD noted that the minimum temperature fell up to 1 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures rose up to 1 degree Celsius during the past few days.

The minimum temperatures were in the range of 8-9 degrees Celsius over Delhi.

As per the Met Department, the upcoming winters from December to February are likely to experience above normal occurrences of cold wave days. IMD said this will increase health risks for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and people with underlying conditions. Early morning fog could reduce visibility and disrupt road, rail, and air transportation

Why is India experiencing extreme cold wave?

IMD earlier said that in central, northwest and northeast India, the polar vortex will drive the cold conditions. A polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air near Earth's poles. It strengthens in winter. The polar vortex, along with La Nina conditions, is leading to extreme cold conditions across the country.

A cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and is also 4.5 degrees or more below the normal. If this condition prevails in at least 2 stations for at least two consecutive days, then a cold wave is declared on the second day.