Cold wave grips Bengaluru: Drop in minimum temperatures, fog disrupts commute

Bengaluru experienced a pronounced dip in early-morning temperatures as a cold wave tightened its grip over large parts of Karnataka, with meteorological agencies warning that chilly conditions will persist over the next few days. Bengaluru weather: With temperatures dropping 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal, residents are advised to take precautions as chilly conditions persist in the coming days. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), minimum temperatures across Interior Karnataka have dropped significantly, with several districts recording temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal. While the most severe cold wave conditions were reported from north and central districts such as Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur and Davangere, Bengaluru has not been spared from the winter bite.

In the city, minimum temperatures hovered around 14 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, which is below normal for this time of year at several observation points, including Bengaluru City and Kempegowda International Airport. HAL Airport, however, recorded near-normal minimum temperatures.

Early morning fog and mist were reported in some parts of the city, reducing visibility during peak commute hours.

According to the IMD, the cold will be more intense in the city’s peripheral areas, especially those with dense green cover, where night temperatures could dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, neighbourhoods closer to the central business district are expected to remain relatively warmer, with minimum temperatures ranging between 12 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius. Data from the KSNDMC showed that Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural registered minimum temperatures of 8.5 degrees Celsius and 8.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, said a report by The Times of India.

An IMD bulletin said Bengaluru falls under South Interior Karnataka (SIK), where cold wave conditions are likely to prevail across multiple districts, including Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Hassan, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga, on December 21.

Though the city is not expected to see “severe” cold wave conditions, residents can expect unusually cold mornings, especially in open and low-lying areas.

The local forecast for Bengaluru until the morning of December 22 indicates mainly clear skies, with fog or mist likely during early hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay close to 14 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

Weather experts have advised citizens, especially children, the elderly and those with existing health conditions, to take precautions against cold-related illnesses. Authorities have also cautioned commuters to be careful while driving during foggy mornings and to keep track of weather advisories issued by agencies.