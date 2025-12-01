Bengaluru man’s hilarious rant about freezing weather goes viral: ‘I am not in Shimla’

Bengaluru’s winter has taken an unexpectedly sharp turn, and a viral video circulating online has captured the mood perfectly. Instagram user Poorav shared a humorous clip describing the city’s biting cold, and his dramatic narration has quickly resonated with thousands of viewers. A Bengaluru man’s video describing Bengaluru’s cold weather went viral.(Instagram/pooodup)

In the video, he begins by clarifying, "Hi, I am not in Shimla or Himachal Pradesh, I am here only in Kormangala, Bengaluru. And I am currently freezing to death." His layered winter outfit becomes the next highlight as he continues, "I am wearing a sweater, a sweater on top, a jacket, and then a hoodie on top of my head, and I am still freezing to death."

He goes on to question the city’s sudden transformation, adding, “Oh, Bengaluru weather, Bengaluru weather. Some, some hill station weather. Why is it raining on top of that? I don't understand.”

The clip humorously captures how even everyday chores have turned into a battle against the cold. With exaggerated frustration, he says, “I am dressed like this to go buy milk from that next door shop.”

He also mentions how the cold has affected social plans. "I am drinking cough syrup and taking Dolo 650 in the fear that I'll catch a cold because everybody around me has caught a cold and nobody can meet me because it's cold," he says, before delivering his signature punchline:

"Send return address. Indira Deva, send return address. Please, I want to return this weather. I did not sign up for this."

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with laughter and relatability

The video has garnered more than 8 lakh views, drawing a flood of humorous comments. One viewer commented that it was "the most Bengaluru thing on the internet today." Another wrote that they were "also stepping out wrapped like a burrito." A third user said they "felt every word of his suffering." Someone else remarked that the "hill station upgrade came free with rent this month." Another viewer joked that they "now need winter allowance from their office." One more user added that the clip "perfectly described Bengaluru’s mood today."