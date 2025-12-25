Cafe hopping for Christmas? Here are 7 Christmas-themed cafes to visit in Delhi on December 25

Looking for Christmassy cafes in Delhi where you can spend the day soaking in festive vibes and indulging in delicious, drool-worthy desserts? Don’t worry - we’ve got you covered. From twinkling fairy lights and cosy winter corners to hot chocolate that tastes like Christmas itself, the city is brimming with spots that truly understand the holiday mood. Here'scurated a list of seven must-visit Christmas-themed cafés in Delhi, shared on Instagram by Things2doindelhi on November 21 - so you don’t have to scroll endlessly. Just pick a place, hop into your car and start exploring the magic. We put together a list of 7 Christmassy cafes so you don't have to!(Unsplash)

The Gardin Cafe by Diggin

On regular days, Gardin café feels like a cosy, homey fireplace dotted with quaint, thoughtfully decorated corners. Come the holidays, however, it transforms into a Christmas wonderland - glowing with fairy lights and adorned with beautiful Christmas trees. Whether you’re stopping by for a festive Christmas brunch or dropping in for evening desserts, it’s the perfect spot to soak in the warm glow and holiday cheer.

Location - Opposite Gargi Collage, Anand Lok, Sadiq Nagar

Approx price - ₹1,000 for two

Recommended dishes - Truffle mushroom flatbread and hot chocolate.

Cafe Uncover

Decked out in mesmerising lights and festive Christmas décor, this café is loved for its delicious food, cosy ambience and great music. Bonus: it’s pet-friendly - so if you’re planning to take your dog or cat out to soak in the Christmas lights, this is the perfect spot.

Location - Sector 12, Dwarka

Approx price - ₹4,500 for two

Recommended dishes - Cheese garlic pull-apart bread and Biscoff latte.

Cafe de Flora

Cafe de Flora feels like a slice of Paris tucked away in the heart of Delhi - especially during Christmas. With mistletoe accents, soft pastel interiors and hot chocolate that tastes like pure winter romance, the café truly comes alive in the festive season. It’s an ideal spot for a leisurely Christmas lunch, surrounded by charming Christmas trees and elegant floral décor that perfectly captures the festive mood.

Location - Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri

Approx price - ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 for two

Recommended dishes - Hot chocolate and croissant sandwich.

Diggin

Diggin is another mesmerising festive favourite - and truly Delhi’s OG Christmas wonderland. Already resembling a fairytale cottage on regular days, the café goes all out during the holidays, dressing up in wreaths, red ribbons and twinkling fairy lights. The result is a space that radiates warm, cosy Christmas charm, making it perfect for lingering winter lunches, festive dates or simply soaking in the holiday magic.

Location - Anand Lok; Chanakyapuri; CP; Bikaner House; Tagore Garden

Approx price - ₹1,900 for two

Recommended dishes - Spinach and ricotta ravioli and banoffee pie.

The Big Tree Cafe

With open-air cabanas draped in twinkling lights, this breezy hideout is a dream for anyone who loves Christmas and winter in equal measure. As dusk falls, the fairy lights glow like tiny fireflies, the air carries a soft hint of cinnamon, and the hot chocolate tastes unmistakably like Christmas in a cup - warm, comforting and truly festive.

Location - Sector 20, Dwarka; Sector 54, Gurgaon

Approx price - ₹1,600 for two

Recommended dishes - Wood-fired pizza and classic cappuccino.

Cafe Wink

Cafe Wink is East Delhi’s very own winter wonderland. Known for always understanding the assignment when it comes to cosy, Christmassy vibes all year round, the café becomes even more irresistible during the holiday season. Think festive decor dialled up a notch, warm lighting and an atmosphere that feels instantly comforting. Whether you’re catching up with your girls or heading out for a cute Christmas date, this cafe hits the festive sweet spot perfectly.

Location - Shreshtha Vihar, Anand Vihar

Approx price - ₹1,000 for two

Recommended dishes - Peri peri pasta and Nutella hot chocolate.

Laduree

Ladurée offers a luxurious French Christmas escape, where soft pastel interiors and exquisite French desserts feel like a charming corner straight out of Paris. If you’re looking to indulge in gourmet treats this festive season, this is the place to be - from delicate macarons to decadent pastries, every dessert feels like a gift-wrapped, warm hug that perfectly captures the magic of Christmas.

Location - Khan Market

Approx price - ₹1,200 to ₹1,900 for two

Recommended dishes - Macarons (pistachio / caramel) and hot chocolate.