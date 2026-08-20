Tried and Tested: Rethinking my footwear choices with Coral Haze’s mix of style, comfort and easy-to-wear designs

The first choice was obviously from their massive Jutti collection. This pale peach jutti comes with hand-embroidered silver sequined beads and mirror work. The outer material features dupion silk, and the inner material was made from genuine leather .

Ahead of the festive and wedding season , I traded my usual footwear choices for the Coral Haze collection, which offered a range of footwear perfect to pair with ethnic and Indo-western outfits. Coral Haze features a range of designer handmade footwear , among which juttis are their standout product. I always wanted to style a Rajasthani jutti but never got a chance to visit the state to purchase one. However, the Coral Haze jutti collection compelled me to get my hands on them. After wearing and styling them across different occasions, here’s my honest review of what stood out and whether they’re worth adding to your wardrobe.

Review At first glance, I thought the delicate hand embroidery and sequin work might look different from what was shown on the website. But surprisingly, what I received was exactly the same and, in fact, even better. The golden-peach detailing on the jutti makes it perfect to style with ethnic wear. It is comfortable to wear and makes walking around effortless, even for extended periods.

However, if you are someone like me who often gets shoe bites, I would recommend using footwear tape at the back of the jutti to prevent them.

When it comes to care, it is recommended to dry-clean them because of the delicate detailing. If they get wet, leave them out in the sun to dry completely before putting them back in your closet.

Priced at ₹2,499 on the Coral Haze website, this could be one of the great investments for your ethnic ensembles.