Why are you always thirsty? From diet to health conditions, here's what your body could be telling you

According to Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of MENOVEDA, hormonal fluctuations, particularly around estrogen, can affect how your body regulates fluid and electrolyte balance. This can leave you feeling thirsty more often, even when you're technically drinking what should be enough water throughout the day.

The most common cause is simply not drinking enough water relative to the environment — people who work outdoors, spend long hours in air conditioned but dry offices, or exercise regularly often underestimate how much fluid they're losing. Certain medicines are frequent culprits too: diuretics (water pills), some blood pressure medicines, antihistamines, and drugs used for psychiatric conditions can all dry out the mouth or increase fluid loss, leaving people thirstier than usual.

“This is the question that brings people to a nephrologist's clinic, and the honest answer is that persistent, excessive thirst — what we call polydipsia almost always has a specific reason behind it, even if that reason isn't obvious at first,” said Dr Ayan Kumar Dey, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim.

If you feel thirsty no matter how much water you drink, it's worth paying attention rather than simply blaming the weather or assuming you're not trying hard enough. In this edition of ‘Your body trying to tell you,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to doctors and health experts, to understand the possible causes.

Caffeine and salty food can quietly add to this too. Both increase fluid loss or shift how your body holds on to water, so a day heavy on chai, coffee, or salty snacks can leave you feeling thirstier by evening, even if you've been drinking water alongside them. It's rarely just one factor working alone.

Tamanna Singh highlighted that poor sleep and increased sweating, especially from night sweats, also add up over time. You lose more fluid than usual overnight without realising it, and your body responds the next day with noticeably stronger thirst signals, almost as a form of catch-up.

“Blood sugar imbalances are another common and often overlooked cause. When blood sugar runs high, even mildly and without any obvious symptoms, your body pulls in more water to help flush it out through urine, leaving you constantly reaching for your water bottle without quite understanding why,” explained Tamanna Singh.

Kidney issues According to Dr Ayan, chronic kidney disease itself can blunt the kidney's ability to concentrate urine, which sometimes shows up as needing to drink more just to keep the body in balance. High calcium levels in the blood, certain autoimmune conditions that dry out the salivary glands (Sjögren's syndrome is the classic example), and simple dry mouth from mouth breathing or certain nasal conditions can all mimic true thirst as well.

What can help? ● Notice if thirst is paired with frequent urination or fatigue, and get blood sugar checked if so

● Include electrolytes, not just plain water, especially if you're sweating more at night

● Track your water intake honestly for a few days; sometimes it really is just too little

● Don't ignore thirst that feels excessive or unusual compared to how you normally feel

Mild thirst is completely normal, especially in hot weather or after exercise or salty food. Persistent, unexplained thirst is different, and it's your body's way of asking you to look a little closer at what's actually going on beneath the surface.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.