Back pain in your 20s? Doctors explain why young adults are developing ‘ageing’ spine problems and how to prevent it

Back pain is no longer unusual among people in their 20s. Long hours at a desk, excessive screen time, commuting, poor posture and sudden intense workouts are some of the factors that may put increasing strain on the spine. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why young adults are experiencing back pain and how they can prevent it. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks ) Why are young adults experiencing back pain “Back pain among young people, particularly those in their 20s, is becoming more common, and should by no means be ruled out as a sleeping position problem or a passing muscle strain. The spine is facing a new challenge today with sitting for extended periods, lack of physical activity, excessive screen time and poor posture, most often from a very young age,” said Dr. Pramila Sharma, Head - Physiotherapist, Paras Health, Gurugram. “Even if one only works in the chair for several hours, sits on a bus, trains, or sits a lot for reading on a phone while standing still, the stress on the back can add up,” she added. The spine is designed to move, but prolonged periods of sitting can affect muscle conditioning and place repeated stress on certain joints and tissues. Poor ergonomics, particularly working on a laptop with the screen positioned too low, can further contribute to discomfort.

Young adults are increasingly experiencing back pain due to long sitting hours. (Freepik)

Dr. Sharma said young adults may begin experiencing “periods of stiffness, discomfort after sitting for extended periods, pain when bending or standing up straight.” These symptoms, she noted, can be linked to weakness of the back muscles and/or excess mechanical strain on the spine. “Sitting for long periods of time can also lead to decreased flexibility and core strength,” she said. It’s not always about an ‘ageing’ spine According to Dr. Anuj Jain, Sr. Consultant, Orthopedics, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, experiencing back pain at a young age does not necessarily mean that the spine has aged. “But, having back pain at a young age doesn't always indicate that the spine has ‘literally’ aged. It's crucial to identify the root cause, not the diagnosis of disc degeneration. Spinal issues that have occurred in the past, family history, stress, extended study or desk work or sudden heavy physical exertion may all be factors,” he said.

Experts advise regular movement and muscle strengthening, while persistent pain warrants medical assessment to prevent chronic issues. (Unsplash)