Looking for a fun, low-effort weeknight meal? Try this simple recipe for high-protein steamed chicken rice paper rolls

Some days, you want something delicious on your plate but have absolutely no interest in spending hours in the kitchen – and even scrolling endlessly through delivery apps can feel like a chore. Sometimes, whipping up something quick and fuss-free at home is easier, more satisfying and even a little more fun. We found a recipe that brings together plenty of flavour and nutrition without requiring too much effort, making it perfect for a fun, wholesome meal.

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Ravali Pratapa, a food content creator who goes by Crave It Make It Eat It on Instagram, has shared her recipe for steamed chicken rice paper rolls – a delicious, low-calorie, high-protein option for days when you want a satisfying meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, she walks viewers through the complete ingredients list and step-by-step preparation.