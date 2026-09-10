Looking for a fun, low-effort weeknight meal? Try this simple recipe for high-protein steamed chicken rice paper rolls
Want a delicious and satisfying meal but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen preparing it? Check out Ravali's low-effort recipe that hits the right spot!
Some days, you want something delicious on your plate but have absolutely no interest in spending hours in the kitchen – and even scrolling endlessly through delivery apps can feel like a chore. Sometimes, whipping up something quick and fuss-free at home is easier, more satisfying and even a little more fun. We found a recipe that brings together plenty of flavour and nutrition without requiring too much effort, making it perfect for a fun, wholesome meal.
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Ravali Pratapa, a food content creator who goes by Crave It Make It Eat It on Instagram, has shared her recipe for steamed chicken rice paper rolls – a delicious, low-calorie, high-protein option for days when you want a satisfying meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, she walks viewers through the complete ingredients list and step-by-step preparation.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 200 g ground chicken breast
- 3 rice paper sheets
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- ¼ tsp MSG
- ½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder
- ¼ tsp ginger powder
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 to 2 tbsp green onion, finely chopped
- Soy sauce, to taste
- 1 tbsp chilli oil, for topping
Method
- In a bowl, combine the ground chicken with sesame oil, MSG, Chinese five-spice powder, ginger powder, crushed garlic and chopped green onion. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.
- Dip each rice paper sheet briefly in warm water, just until it softens. Avoid soaking it for too long, as the sheets will continue to soften while you work with them.
- Place a portion of the chicken mixture in the centre of each softened rice paper sheet. Fold in the sides and roll tightly to form neat rolls, ensuring the filling is securely enclosed.
- Arrange the rolls in a steamer, leaving a little space between them to prevent sticking. Cover and steam for about 12 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked.
- Carefully remove the rolls from the steamer and transfer them to a serving plate. Drizzle with soy sauce and top with chilli oil.
- Serve hot and enjoy immediately.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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