UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: IndiGo, Gambhir, SIR, Rupee, Disney, Google Gemini, Prada, Kolhapuri Chappals & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which global luxury fashion house has responded to criticism over using Kolhapuri chappal designs by partnering with Indian artisans and state bodies in Maharashtra and Karnataka to produce a limited-edition sandal collection blending traditional craftsmanship with international design?

A. Gucci

B. Prada

C. Dior

D. Louis Vuitton

2. Which major entertainment company became the first to license its iconic characters for large-scale generative-AI content creation through a three-year deal with OpenAI?

A. Warner Bros

B. Disney

C. Paramount

D. Marvel

3. Why is Faiz Hameed, the former head of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, in the news?

A. He has launched a new political party, the Pakistan Development and Progress Party, ahead of national elections

B. He has been nominated as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations

C. He has been appointed Pakistan’s National Security Adviser

D. He has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Pakistani military court on charges including political interference, misuse of authority, and violations of the Official Secrets Act.

4. Who is the ‘Time’ magazine “Person of the Year”?

A. Donald Trump

B. Pope Leo XIV

C. The architects of AI (Correct)

D. Zohran Mamdani

5. Under the newly launched “Trump Gold Card” visa programme — which allows non-US citizens to fast-track residency in exchange for a background check, and a $15,000 processing fee — how much is the required “gift” applicants must pay to obtain the visa?

A. $1 million

B. $100,000

C. There are bids to decide the amount

D. $10,000, plus a 10 basis points extra income tax

6. Which Bangladeshi political party, banned under Sheikh Hasina, has re-emerged after the uprising and is expected to finish second in the upcoming elections there?

A. Awami League

B. National Citizen Party

C. Bangladesh Nationalist Party

D. Jamaat e-Islami

7. ‘72 The League’ will be India’s first professional … league. Fill in the blank.

A. Chess

B. Carom

C. Golf

D. Billiards

8. In the context of workplace safety in India, what does POSH stand for?

A. Policy on Social Harmony

B. Prevention of Sexual Harassment

C. Prevention of Substance Hazards

D. Protocol for Organisational Safety & Hygiene

9. The Sahkar Taxi Cooperative has begun trials of its new ride-hailing app. What is the name of the app??

A. Namma Yatri

B. Bharat Taxi

C. Fast Track

D. Desh Drive

10. In the landmark Common Cause v. Union of India (2018) judgment, what key principle did the Supreme Court ultimately establish?

A. That the death penalty must be abolished in all cases

B. That all electoral candidates must undergo mandatory polygraph tests

C. The legal recognition of the right to die with dignity, permitting passive euthanasia

D. That the Right to Privacy does not apply to medical records