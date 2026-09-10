From pickles to papad: Oncologist reveals which everyday Indian foods could be worth rethinking for cancer prevention

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in India, following cardiovascular diseases, though it remains one of the country's most critical public health concerns, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With cases projected to rise significantly in India, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer. Also Read | Are you paying for 20-test health pack annually? Neurologist says ‘you might be wasting money’, suggests essential tests According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023 in India. While cancer is primarily caused by damage to DNA inside cells, it is driven by a mix of lifestyle habits, environmental exposures, ageing, and inherited genetics. Processed foods and cancer causation Food also plays a major part in causation. According to Dr Jay Dadhania, MD, DM (Medical Oncologist), HOC Vedanta, processed foods such as pickles, papad, namkeen, and similar types of foods form a significant part of the Indian diet.

While cancer is primarily caused by damage to DNA inside cells, it is driven by a mix of lifestyle habits, environmental exposures, ageing, and inherited genetics. (Shutterstock)

As researchers shift their focus away from genetics and medicine and towards lifestyle as a means to prevent cancer, people are often advised to track how often and how much of such foods they eat. Dr Jay stresses that it is not the occasional consumption of pickles and papad that can lead to cancer, but rather the overall dietary habits, especially when it comes to high salt content and processed food. Dietary high salt intake and stomach cancer risk Dr Jay also drew a link between the high intake of dietary salt and stomach cancer risk. According to him, the correlation between the two has already been established. “Eating salty food on a regular basis may also affect the stomach lining and create an unhealthy environment in combination with other risk factors,” he warned. “Cancer prevention does not mean labelling Indian cuisine as unhealthy or eliminating all of these from our diets. It simply means moderation and balance,” Dr Jay further underlined.

A link between the high intake of dietary salt and stomach cancer risk has been established. (Shutterstock)