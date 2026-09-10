Are you paying for 20-test health pack annually? Neurologist says ‘you might be wasting money’, suggests essential tests
Dr Sudhir Kumar cautions against excessive health testing in asymptomatic adults, stressing that regular screenings should be evidence-based.
The importance of getting tested regularly has been stressed by doctors time and again. However, in this day and age, when information is readily available, and it is too easy to get scared of diseases, people often end up booking several tests.
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In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, warned that you might be wasting money. “Are you paying for a 20-test ‘Executive Health Package’ every year? You might be wasting money on tests you don't actually need. The goal of preventive medicine is NOT to test everything; it is to catch the right things early.”
Here's what evidence-based preventive care actually looks like for healthy adults, according to Dr Sudhir:
Which tests should you be getting done?
According to the neurologist, many packages bundle ECG, 2D echo, treadmill test, abdominal ultrasound, chest X-ray, full vitamin panels, and dozens of blood tests, every single year.
However, he stressed that over-testing in asymptomatic people often leads to unnecessary anxiety, incidental findings, and medical procedures you didn't need in the first place. Therefore, for most healthy, asymptomatic adults, the essential core markers are straightforward:
- Blood pressure
- Waist circumference and BMI
- Lipid profile
- HbA1c and/or fasting glucose
- Kidney function (when appropriate)
- Overall cardiovascular risk assessment
Cardiovascular risks
The neurologist also listed the advanced cardiac risk markers worth knowing, including:
- Lp(a): According to Dr Sudhir, checking lipoprotein(a) once in adulthood is now explicitly recommended by the 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidemia guideline.
- ApoB: Dr Sudhir noted that this marker can add critical risk clarity in selected individuals over standard LDL.
What to avoid?
The neurologist also mapped what should not automatically be a part of an ‘annual test’ for every healthy person:
- Routine ECG, echo, or treadmill tests
- Routine chest X-rays and abdominal ultrasounds
- Routine vitamin D, B12, TSH, or fasting insulin
“Unless you have symptoms or specific risk factors, routine screening here is not evidence-based,” Dr Sudhir stressed. Lastly, he added that it is important to choose evidence-based screening rather than a comprehensive health-check package. Moreover, it is preferable to consult a doctor before going for annual health check-ups rather than after getting the reports.
Dr Sudhir Kumar is a veteran neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. With over 26 years of experience and qualifications including MBBS, MD (internal medicine), and DM (neurology), he treats a wide range of conditions such as dementia, ALS, cerebral palsy, back pain, Canavan disease, and more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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