Sharat Saxena shares health update, gets a standing MRI done before lumbar spine surgery: What is it?

Actor Sharat Saxena, who appeared in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 last year, shared a health update with his followers on social media. On September 9, Sharat posted multiple pictures of himself on Instagram getting a standing MRI done before a major surgery.

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Sharat Saxena's health update As per Sharat Saxena's Instagram post, he was getting a standing MRI done before a lumbar spine surgery at the Bombay Hospital. The veteran actor, who began his career with Amitabh Bachchan's Benaam, posted four photos from the MRI room. In the pictures, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen trying to smile for the camera while strapped to an MRI machine that is standing upright to get a clear picture of his spine.

After sharing the post, the actor got a barrage of well-wishes from his followers and industry colleagues. “My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work. Thank you all. Sharat Saxena,” he wrote in the comments, thanking his well-wishers.