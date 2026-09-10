Can your body remember obesity? Robotic surgeon explains why weight gain happens and when bariatric surgery is an option

Have you ever tried to lose a considerable amount of weight, maintained it for a while, but then all the weight lost came back? According to Dr Ashish Gautam, one can lose 10 or 15 kg, eat the same way for months, and feel healthier, but then hunger returns, the scale starts moving up, and the old weight slowly returns. Also Read | Everyday Explained: Why do emergency exit doors always open outwards? In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gautam, principal director, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, stressed that weight regain is often blamed on a lack of discipline. But during weight loss, a number of biological changes occur that can make regaining easier. According to him, our bodies have a very strong biological drive to maintain weight. Knowing this reaction can help explain why weight regain occurs and why some people need medical treatment to maintain weight loss. Why does weight regain happen? Several adjustments happen in our bodies when our weight falls: “The energy expenditure is lower, which means the body needs fewer calories to keep itself going and to do daily activities. Hunger also increases.” Which is why, Dr Gautam notes, if you lose weight, you may need fewer calories to maintain your new weight and feel hungrier. Similarly, daily movement can also decrease without notice, and such changes make it easier for the weight to return.

Our appetite is controlled by hormones and signals sent between the gut, fat tissue, and the brain. (Pexel)

Hunger hormones shift, the body uses fewer calories Our appetite is controlled by hormones and signals sent between the gut, fat tissue, and the brain. Dr Gautam noted that leptin is a hormone mainly produced by fat cells that signals the brain how much energy is stored in the body. So, leptin levels also decrease as body fat decreases. How does it impact us? Dr Gautam explains, “When leptin levels are low, you are hungrier and energy expenditure drops. Ghrelin, the so-called hunger hormone, can rise when people lose weight, increasing their motivation to eat. GLP-1 and peptide YY play a role in controlling satiety and food intake.” “Significant weight loss can cause hormonal changes that may lead to increased hunger. This makes a person hungrier more often and eat more to feel full. It is a biological response to losing weight,” he further added. Therefore, the lighter the body, the fewer calories it needs to move and perform normal daily activities. Energy expenditure can also be lower than expected due to a change in body size. This response is known as ‘adaptive thermogenesis’. Because muscle tissue requires energy, per Dr Gautam, losing muscle while dieting can further reduce your energy expenditure. Thus, the calorie deficit that leads to weight loss decreases as body weight decreases. Eventually, the same diet will keep the new weight, while small changes in food intake or activity can lead to weight gain.

The biggest red flag for poor gut health is a simple lack of biodiversity—which is what a varied and partly fermented diet is good at correcting.