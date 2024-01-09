close_game
Blood tests to avoid while choosing a health package

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 09, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Most of the tests are just unnecessarily added in the health screenings. Here's a guide to help you decide:

Regular health screenings help us to take charge our their health. They keep us informed and proactive about our well-being. These health packages include tests that may detect abnormalities or prevalent diseases at their nascent stages to ensure timely intervention. These screenings specifically cater to asymptomatic individuals. However, just for the purpose of expanding the test list or utilising the existing infrastructure, few labs just keep on adding some tests to the health check menu, which are not of much use in general asymptomatic population.

When selecting a health package or undergoing routine health screenings, it's important to know the necessary and unnecessary tests.
When selecting a health package or undergoing routine health screenings, it's important to know the necessary and unnecessary tests.

When selecting a health package or undergoing routine health screenings, it's important to know the necessary and unnecessary tests. Knowing the right blood tests can prevent unnecessary expenses and undue stress for individuals. Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director & Lab Head of City X- Ray & Scan Clinic shares some tips with us:

  1. The reproductive tests: Most often, several hormone tests like Testosterone, Estrogen, FSH, LH, and Prolactin are listed in the package. They primarily address reproductive health concerns and have limited relevance for individuals beyond their reproductive age who lack related symptoms. In asymptomatic cases, these hormone levels typically remain stable, making these tests unnecessary in routine health screenings.

2. Pancreatic enzyme tests: Amylase and Lipase, when elevated, signal pancreatic issues causing symptoms like abdominal pain. Yet, in asymptomatic individuals without specific risk factors, conducting these tests in routine health check-ups serves little purpose as raised levels are unlikely.

3. Testing elements: Elemental levels like Zinc, Copper, others such as Cobalt, Bismuth, or Mercury (22 or more) in a routine health package holds minimal significance. Deficiency or toxicity results in distinct symptoms and are not prevalent in asymptomatic individuals without specific risk factors. Hence, screening for these in routine health checks may not be cost-effective.

4. Prefer nearby lab: It is not just convenient when someone prioritize an accredited laboratory nearby, preferably within the same city. This minimizes the risk of sample denaturation during transit, ensuring accurate test results.

    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

