Actor Vrushika Mehta on life after moving to Canada: How her lifestyle, fitness and beauty routines changed completely

After spending almost a decade in television, Vrushika Mehta married Saurabh Ghedia, a Toronto-based software engineer , in 2023. The actor moved to Canada after marriage and began her journey as a content creator, building on the audience she had already cultivated through her television career. However, moving to a new country brought significant changes to her life, from her career to the way she navigates her everyday lifestyle, including fitness, beauty, and dance.

Vrushika Mehta, known for her performance in Indian television shows including Ishqbaaz, Ye Teri Galiyaan, Satrangi Sasural, and more, opened up on her life in Canada after marriage. From dance and fitness to beauty and fashion, Mehta opened up on how she navigated her life post marriage in Canada as a social media content creator .

Vrushika shared that yoga was not something she focused on much while living in India. However, after moving to Canada , it became an important part of her routine. “I have started doing yoga and meditation to keep my emotional and mental state in check,” said Vrushika. “I follow a routine here because I have to manage everything on my own,” she added.

“My life has completely changed after I moved here. We don’t have any house help here, and we have to manage everything on our own. Also, sometimes there is a feeling of loneliness with no family around, but I am grateful for all the good things that have happened to me here,” Vrushika said.

Sharing her love for dance, Vrushika highlighted how it has always been a form of therapy for her. “Dance is a therapy for me. Whenever it starts snowing here, I put on music and dance, imagining myself in a Bollywood movie,” Mehta said.

She also believes that fitness means different things to different people. “The definition of fitness varies for everyone. It’s not about looking a certain way, but keeping your overall health in check. Fitness for me is non-negotiable,” Vrushika added.