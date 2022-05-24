Hina Khan blames the audience for regressive television shows

Hina Khan is among the most popular personalities in the acting industry. Currently, she is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and keeping the paparazzi busy with her red carpet looks. Amid this, Hina recently opened up about ‘regressive content on the television’ during an interview and said that it’s the audience who doesn’t want to see progressive TV shows. (Also read: Did Hina Khan take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra for her latest Cannes Film Festival look?)

Hina made her debut in 2009 and became a household name with her first TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the show in 2016, she went on to be a part of reality shows, such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

When asked about her thoughts on ‘regressive television shows’, she told Brut India that it’s the audience who wishes to see such content. Defending TV show makers, she said promptly, “It’s not television, it’s the audience. We deliver, they deliver perhaps what the audience wants to watch. So I don’t think the content which is made on television, for that you can blame the makers or the creators, it’s the audience.”

“There have been progressive television shows, people don’t want to watch it. The show doesn’t work. I think that’s the reason they deliver what audiences want to watch. Probably if everyone stops and gives them new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel, then people may not have a choice and then they will start watching progressive content, but that’s a huge call to be taken. But, yeah that’s the reason. Until we change the attitude, I don’t think anything is going to change. It will take another 50 years I guess," she signed out.

Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the role of police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' upcoming web series, Seven One.

