Who is Dan Plumb aka Decoy Dan, where is he now? Chris Hansen's Primetime movie puts focus on Predator team member

Primetime sees Robert Pattinson play Chris Hansen, known for the show To Catch a Predator, while Skyler Gisondo stars as Dan Plumb. The movie, which released yesterday takes some liberties with the actual incidents. Skyler Gisondo as Decoy Dan or Dan Plumb in Primetime. (X/@Lulamaybelle)

Plumb's character, meanwhile, has earned a lot of praise online. “Skylar Gisondo as Dan Plumb was also phenomenal, the scene where he imitated Hansen was crazyyy,” one fan wrote. Others also mentioned Plumb's scenes, including the one where a predator was caught spreading whipped cream on his penis.

This has raised curiosity about Dan Plumb or Decoy Dan. Here is all you need to know.

Who is Dan Plumb or Decoy Dan? In Primetime, Gisondo plays Dan Plumb, who is shown as an aspiring actor who loves musical theater. Plumb auditions for Predator and gets hired as one of the major decoys.

In real life, Decoy Dan was an aspiring actor named Dan Schrack. He auditioned for Predator believing he would be acting in dramatic reenactments. Then, Schrack learned that he had to interact with predators directly.

Also Read | Where is Chris Hansen now? Is he still catching predators? What to know as 'Primetime' revisits his story

As per Esquire, Schrack had done commercial work for Toys “R” Us before he joined Hansen's team. Schrack was reportedly paid $5,000 per Predator episode, a Vanity Fair article noted.

Where is Decoy Dan now? After the show with Hansen, his experience led Schrack to become a broadcast journalist. He joined 13WHAM News team in June 2019, following stints as a producer in Buffalo and an anchor in Elmira, New York.