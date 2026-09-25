To have and to hold: The curious case of the vanishing digital library

Sony made two announcements this year that sit rather awkwardly beside each other.

From September 1, PlayStation customers in certain markets (currently the UK and parts of Europe) will lose access to hundreds of StudioCanal films and programmes they purchased in digital form. Sony says content linked to that company will be deleted, amid new licensing agreements, including from personal video libraries within the platform.

In other news, Sony announced plans to turn all new PlayStation games into digital-only products, by 2028.

Neither decision is inexplicable on its own. Licensing deals expire. More than 80% of Sony’s game sales are already digital.

Put the two together, though, and they paint a peculiar picture: the physical copy is disappearing, just as the limits of the digital copy become visible.

HEAD IN THE CLOUD

There is a longer arc here. For much of the past half-century, technology has steadily made our personal libraries smaller, lighter and more portable.

Records became cassettes, shelves full of volumes became tablets one could slip into a satchel. Sony, of course, kickstarted the shift.

In 1979, it launched the Walkman, an idea so extraordinary at the time that salespeople took to riding the Tokyo metro, asking commuters to put on headphones and try this new way of listening.

The Walkman did something entirely new: it made a library portable.

We still had to acquire the cassettes, and store them. But we could now toss a few in a bag to take with us, while the rest stayed at home. The collection cost money and effort; it was at risk of being “borrowed” or damaged over time. But it was sitting there, entirely yours.

Today, the personal library has become almost unimaginably larger, stretching potentially to thousands of songs and books; a lifetime’s worth of photographs and videos; films bought, saved or downloaded; videogames; documents, messages, notes.

These show up in “libraries” and folders in cloud storage, but it is starting to become clear that paying for the product or for the space doesn’t mean they will always be there.

EASY COME, EASY GO

The risk was always higher with digital possession.

What if one decides to give up the Kindle, or unsubscribe from Spotify? What happens to all the titles and playlists one has invested time, effort and money in?

It was never quite the same thing as buying a CD.

Still, in an era of seemingly limitless space in the cloud, most buyers did not make room for the ways in which their purchases could be compromised. Some of these are now starting to loom, amid changes to licensing agreements (as with Sony and StudioCanal). And devices being discontinued (as with Amazon, which stopped Kindle Store support this year to all devices released before 2013. Books on them remain readable and accessible via the app. But the device can no longer download new titles directly.)

There are other risks too: changes to, or discontinuations of, software; issues with host servers; companies shutting down entirely.

Most people of a certain age would lose years of their lives, memories-wise, if Meta decided to close Facebook. This is also already true of a different generation and a different Meta platform: Instagram.

Citizens are already starting to protest the cases of “I paid for it. I had it. And now I do not.” (Read on for a bit more on that).

But, usually, there is no going back.

Much of what we own digitally is either unaffordable, no longer feasible, or simply not available in physical form.

NEW WORLDS AT A CLICK