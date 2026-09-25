Kerala beyond the checklist: Hosteller CEO Pranav Dangi on how younger travellers are exploring the state differently

The idea of the perfect Kerala holiday is changing – instead of rushing between popular attractions, travellers are choosing to stay put, explore at their own pace and make room for the small experiences that often end up becoming the most memorable part of a trip.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO of The Hosteller, shares his perspective on why Kerala is emerging as a preferred destination for slow travel and how younger travellers are changing the way they experience the state. (Also read: Travel vlogger takes ‘world’s most expensive first-class flight’ from Dubai to London: ‘It’s literally an apartment’ )

From packed itineraries to slower travel “The way people travel to Kerala has changed. For a long time, a Kerala trip meant a packed few days: a houseboat night in Alleppey, a day in Munnar, a stop in Fort Kochi, then home. That itinerary still exists, but fewer travellers want to run it at that speed,” Pranav says.

“They are staying longer, moving less, and building the trip around local culture, nature, and an unhurried pace rather than a checklist of sights,” he adds.

According to him, Kerala is naturally suited to this style of travel, with its diverse landscapes and experiences encouraging visitors to spend more time in one place. “Kerala happens to be built for exactly this. The backwaters, the beaches, the plantations, the older neighbourhoods and the wellness stays are not places you rush through,” he says.

“Give them time, and you start to notice the everyday life around you: the food people actually eat, the small talk at a chai shop, the rhythm of a working plantation. That is a very different trip from moving between attractions with a camera," Pranav says.