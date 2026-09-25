Green tea, black tea, or herbal tea: which one should you choose? Dietitian breaks it down
From caffeine to everyday wellness. A dietitian breaks down how to pick between green, black, and herbal tea.
Choosing between green tea, black tea, and herbal tea really comes down to your lifestyle, your caffeine tolerance, and what you want from your daily cup. There isn’t one tea that is universally ‘best’ for everyone. The right choice is the one that fits comfortably into your routine and supports your individual nutritional needs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shreya Sinha, Sr. associate dietician, Regency Health, Kanpur, shared differences between each option.
Also read | Bored with regular chai? Try these 4 easy tea recipes you can make at home
Green tea
“Green tea can be a good option for people who want a lighter, refreshing beverage with some caffeine,” highlighted Dr Shreya. It contains naturally occurring compounds called catechins, including EGCG, which have antioxidant properties.
For someone looking for a gentle alternative to coffee or a beverage to enjoy during a work break, green tea can be an easy addition to a balanced diet. However, it’s important not to view green tea as a weight-loss solution or a substitute for healthy eating and regular physical activity.
Black tea
According to Dr Shreya, black tea generally contains more caffeine than green tea, although the exact amount varies depending on the type of tea and how it is brewed. This can make it appealing to people who need a little more alertness during a busy morning or afternoon. Black tea also contains polyphenols, which are naturally occurring plant compounds. If you enjoy milk tea, black tea can certainly be part of a balanced lifestyle, but be mindful of how much added sugar you use.
Herbal tea
Dr Shreya highlighted that herbal tea is a slightly different category because it is typically made from herbs, flowers, spices, or other plants rather than traditional tea leaves. Many herbal teas are naturally caffeine-free, making them useful for people who prefer to avoid caffeine, particularly later in the day.
“Chamomile, peppermint, ginger, and hibiscus are popular choices, but their effects can vary, and ‘natural’ does not automatically mean suitable for everyone,” explained Dr Shreya. People taking medications or those who are pregnant should check with a healthcare professional before regularly consuming certain herbal products.
Ultimately, tea should complement, not replace a nutritious diet, adequate hydration, quality sleep, and an active lifestyle. “My advice is to choose based on your personal needs: green tea if you prefer a lighter caffeinated option, black tea if you enjoy a stronger flavour and more stimulating cup, or herbal tea if you want a caffeine-free choice,” said Dr Shreya.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.