Bored with regular chai? Try these 4 easy tea recipes you can make at home

The knee-jerk reaction to almost every situation, whether it is celebration, stress or even a minor ailment, often comes with one beverage that receives unparalleled love: a cup of tea. Indian households show a lot of love for tea, and it knows no bounds. Even in 40-degree summer heat, you will still see people beelining at chai tapris for their daily cup of tea. Irrespective of the latest beverage trend in the market, from matcha to ube, returning to this simple drink can feel almost like curing homesickness.



ALSO READ: Black coffee, green tea, matcha: Gastroentrologist reveals which is better for gut health Tea is a staple in many Indian homes. Know how you can jazz it up with new recipes! (Picture credit: Freepik)

That said, tea is not limited to the usual hot. It can also be experimental with at-home using plenty of culinary finesse, from cold brews, fruit infusions, to herbs and spice additions.

We asked Parimal Shah, Founder, Cherise India, a tea beverage brand, how tea is being reimagined today.

“Across age groups, consumers are experimenting with new formats, flavours, and occasions for enjoying tea throughout the day. From cooling fruit-infused beverages to comforting herbal blends, these refreshing beverages allow us to look after our health while enjoying amazing flavours."

To put it simply, it goes on to suggest that tea is becoming more flexible, functional and experimental. So even if it does retain the taste of familiarity, it is also incorporating everyday wellness needs, such as spices and herbs important for wellbeing.

Shah shared with us four easy tea recipes which give a creative spin on your regular chai recipes with flavourful spices, fruits, and herbs: