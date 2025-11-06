Gynaecologist reveals 4 things you shouldn't have on your periods: Red meat, black tea and more

Period symptoms often appear to be very intense, whether it is the uncomfortable tightness in the abdomen or the sharp shooting pain near the pelvic area. Whatever it is, from bloating, cramps, to mood swings, diet plays a very critical role in alleviating the severity of period symptoms. During periods, women face cramps and bloating. Better food choices help alleviate the symptoms. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To learn about the connection between dietary choices and period symptoms management, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Tejal, consultant gynaecologist at Ujaas, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust.

“Food we eat during our menstrual cycle can influence our periods," she reminded, putting forward the correlation between diet and hormonal balance.

“What food seems healthy may sometimes aggravate symptoms, making it essential to know which foods to avoid for smoother menstrual cycles,” Dr Tejal cautioned, revealing that a stress-free menstrual cycle depends on what you put on your plate, even the seemingly healthy ones.

There are many comfort foods that you may think help you during your period, but in turn, they may harm you by making your period symptoms worse.

Dr Tejal shared these 4 dietary choices, which may intensify period symptoms:

1. Caffeinated drinks (coffee, tea)

A good cup of caffeinated beverage is usually the go-to when energy levels dip. Likewise, during periods when mood is already very volatile, one may think a warm cup of coffee or tea may lift the spirits. But caffeinated drinks may worsen the cramp, as per Dr Tejal, and this includes seemingly healthy green tea too.

“Caffeine constricts blood vessels, which can intensify cramps and also disturb the much-needed rest that’s required during periods,” the gynaecologist commented, adding how caffeine makes sleep quality poor.

Dr Tejal shared some examples, warning against strongly brewed coffee, espresso, and black tea as they are high in caffeine.

“Green tea and certain herbal teas with caffeine, like yerba mate, can also contribute to cramps and sleep disturbances,” Dr Tejal explained that even ‘healthy' drinks may interfere with sleep and worsen period pain.

2. Processed food

Ever wandered into the kitchen and ripped open a packet of ramen, thinking it would fix your cravings? Cravings or not, it surely increases your bloating.

As per the gynea, salty, processed foods contain high fat, excessive salt and preservatives. “They increase water retention and bloating, aggravating period issues," she said,

She advised against processed foods like packaged snacks, chips, salted nuts, instant noodles, ready-to-eat meals, frozen processed meats like sausages and salami.

Besides salty foods, Dr Tejal revealed that baked items like pastries and packaged breads can cause bloating issues because of their high sugar content, refined flour and preservative content.

3. Meat

If you are making sure your protein intake is not falling behind, meat is one of the common sources to turn to. But during periods, one needs to be careful, as it may actually worsen cramps. Contains prostaglandins that can increase uterine contractions and worsen cramps during periods,” Dr Tejal said.

Red meat, in particular, needs to be avoided. The gyneacologist warned about both red meats like beef, lamb, pork, as well as processed meats such as bacon, ham, and sausages.

However, what about fish? Dr Tejal clarified that fish is less harmful than red meat and is a safer option. “Fish is generally considered less problematic and can be consumed in moderation,” she noted, making it a safer protein option during periods.

4. Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are used as substitutes for sugar to reduce calorie intake. But this too is not free of risks, as the gynaecologist stated that it may worsen digestive discomfort, and mood swings during periods. “Common ones include aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose. These can trigger digestive discomfort and mood swings during periods,” Dr Tejal warned, naming the common sweeteners responsible for cramps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.