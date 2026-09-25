Sudden, severe headache? Surgeon explains why it could be a medical emergency
Thunderclap headache: Specialist explains why the pain peaks within a minute
A headache can happen unexpectedly and be very painful. But if the pain comes on suddenly, reaches its peak within a minute, and is accompanied by nausea or vomiting, it needs urgent medical attention, becoming an emergency. This is known as a thunderclap headache.
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Dr Vipul Gupta, director of neurointerventional surgery at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explained what causes it, how it differs from a migraine, and why it should never be ignored.
The surgeon elaborated on what sets a thunderclap headache apart: how quickly the pain reaches its peak and how patients describe the headache.
“Thunderclap headaches are sudden and very severe headaches that typically peak within 60 seconds. The extremely sudden onset and severity are the reasons why they are called as thunderclap headaches. Patients usually mention them as being the worst headache of their life, unlike any previous headache which they may have experienced," he said.
How is a thunderclap headache different from a migraine?
A migraine can be intensely painful, so from the severity of the pain alone you may not be able to tell what is happening. Dr Gupta said the key difference is how quickly the headache reaches its peak.
“Although migraine headaches can be very severe, the patient will usually mention that the headache started gradually, taking much longer time to reach the peak of the severity. Also, patients with migraine usually would have experienced severe headaches in the past as well,” he said.
What is the red-flag symptom that indicates the onset of this thunderclap headache?
The main warning sign is a sudden, severe headache that reaches peak intensity within about a minute. Dr Gupta said it may also be accompanied by:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Seizures
- Numbness or weakness
- Confusion or other changes in mental state
It is essential to identify early, as a thunderclap headache can signal a life-threatening condition in the brain. Immediately go see a doctor if one occurs, even without these additional symptoms.
What happens if you ignore a thunderclap headache?
A thunderclap headache can be a warning sign of bleeding around the brain. Dr Gupta identified subarachnoid hemorrhage as one of its most dangerous possible causes.
“Subarachnoid hemorrhage is bleeding in the fluid space surrounding the brain, with the most common reason being cerebral aneurysms. Cerebral aneurysms are swelling or ballooning of the brain arteries which supply blood to the brain,” he said.
This is why someone with a thunderclap headache should be taken to hospital immediately for imaging. The pain alone cannot reveal whether bleeding has occurred. Dr Gupta said a CT scan is commonly used to detect bleeding in the brain, while angiographic tests, such as digital subtraction angiography or CT/MR angiography to diagnose brain aneurysms.
A sudden headache that reaches its worst intensity within a minute should never be dismissed as an unusually bad migraine. Even if the pain goes down, go check with doctor so they can check for bleeding or another serious cause.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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