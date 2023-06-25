Pune adventurer completes pan India exploration of India’s natural heritage

The passion of 42-year-old Tehzoon Karmalawala to visit all national parks, tiger reserves, elephant reserves, biosphere reserves, and world heritage sites across India has been recognised by the India Book of Records and World Records of India as the “longest continuous exploratory expedition”. Tehzoon Karmalawala visits 104 national parks, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves, 17 biosphere reserves, and 40 world heritage sites across India on wheels and by foot. (HT PHOTO)

The real estate developer embarked on his journey from Pune on October 19, 2021 on a sports utility vehicle and travelled 63,000 km covering the diverse tapestry of India.

The 18-month journey involved 63,000 kilometre on wheels and 2,100 kilometre trek. He covered 104 national parks, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves, 17 biosphere reserves, and 40 world heritage sites, exploring the biodiversity and natural wonders of India.

It was during a visit to Kerala in 2014 that Tehzoon came up with the idea of taking a solo journey.

“From that moment, my love for exploring the country’s biodiversity grew stronger, leading me to embark on numerous expeditions during breaks from work. These experiences not only provided solace from the demands of daily life, but also ignited a profound passion for India’s untamed beauty,” Tehzoon said.

It was during the 2020 Covid lockdown that Tehzoon planned and initiated the journey that would redefine exploration and take him across the length and breadth of the country. His expedition explored the arid deserts to the lush rainforests, from the lofty Himalayan peaks to the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, from the expansive central plateaus to the captivating Andaman Islands. Along the way, he experienced the ever-changing climate and weather conditions that, according to the adventurer, makes India unique and his tour memorable.

Recalling the challenges, Tehzoon said, “Overcoming permit and logistical hurdles was a task. Only two national parks, Campbell Bay National Park and Galathea National Park on Great Nicobar Island, remained inaccessible due to travel restrictions imposed on non-islanders. Nevertheless, my spirit of discovery remained undeterred, and the expedition continued unabated.”

“I plan to share the nation’s rich heritage with the world through a video web series and a photobook documenting my journey,” he said.

NGO Genius Foundation started the World Records of India initiative in 2004 and the India Book of Records introduced logging achievements from 2006.