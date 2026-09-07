American founder gets married in India, wows internet with her dance performance. Watch

When two American entrepreneurs tied the knot in India, the celebration was naturally marked with family, friends, dancing and a lot of good cheer. Sagar Jajoo recently married Jenny Lee in a multi-day celebration that took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels Jaipur. The celebration included a Christian wedding, a Hindu ceremony, and a sangeet where the American bride set the dance floor on fire. Jenny Lee, founder of Hera, set the dance floor on fire at her sangeet (Instagram/@palkanbadlaniweddingsandevents)

Sagar is the Indian-origin co-founder of Silna Health, while Jenny is the co-founder and CEO of Hera – a healthcare platform valued at $140 million. They are both based in New York City.

American bride’s dance performance For her sangeet, Jenny Lee performed to ‘like Jennie’ by South Korean singer and rapper Jennie. A video of her performance was shared on Instagram two days ago by wedding planners Palkan Badlani Weddings & Events.

The video features the Hera founder dancing to ‘like Jennie’ at three different points during the wedding celebrations. In one video, she wore a red lehenga. In another, it was a silver lehenga, and in the last, she was seen in a minidress. Each time, Lee commands the spotlight with her energetic moves, drawing cheers and applause from the guests.

“A fabulous dancer with the most infectious energy, she is truly the life of every celebration. There was never any convincing required. Play the music and Jenny was ready! Watching her dance so freely, joyfully and wholeheartedly was one of our favourite parts of this wedding,” read the caption of the Instagram video.

Watch the video below: