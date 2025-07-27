Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Blackpink’s Jennie opens up on the personal message behind hit song like JENNIE: ‘Anyone who names themselves can…’

ByAadrika Sominder
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 12:00 pm IST

In her latest interview, Blackpink's Jennie shares how like JENNIE was made for anyone who needs to hear that they’re doing just fine

In a new interview with Elle Korea, Blackpink's Jennie peeled back the layers behind her hit track like JENNIE, offering fans a rare glimpse into the personal message behind the music. “These days, the name ‘Jennie’ is heard here and there,” she said, addressing how her identity has become symbolic in pop culture. But when it comes to like JENNIE, she clarified: “In like JENNIE, ‘JENNIE’ is just a pronoun. I made this song to convey the message that anyone who names themselves can love themselves and shine in their own way, and it was only used because my name is ‘JENNIE’. I hope that everyone who sings this song will have that same feeling.”

Jennie described the song as an anthem of confidence and healing: “I gained confidence while singing this song. It's a song that resonates positively that even though the path I've walked so far has been difficult, I'm going in the right direction, and that I'm doing well.”

Between solo projects and the launch of Blackpink's Deadline World Tour, Jennie has had little time to rest, but her creative spirit hasn’t waned. Speaking about her solo album Ruby, she said, “I learned and felt so many things while preparing for this solo full-length album. I felt that I had become a little stronger as I continued to bump into things and go through trial and error to increase the level of perfection.”

That growth, she says, has only strengthened the group dynamic. “Since the other members also went through their own journeys and came back, we understood each other more deeply and became a more flexible and mature team. I think this promotion will be really special for me and the members.”

Deadline marks the group’s return following their blockbuster Born Pink tour, which sold over 1.8 million tickets. The new stadium-only tour began on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and spans 13 global cities — from New York and Paris to Tokyo and Hong Kong — before wrapping up in January 2026.

