Raksha Bandhan 2026 special recipes: Surprise your siblings with tasty, healthy peanut butter laddu by chef Kunal Kapur

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, chef Kunal wrote, “For the sibling who puts peanut butter on everything - this one’s for you.” The recipe is part of a series that the MasterChef judge kickstarted before the Raksha Bandhan festival. According to him, the peanut butter laddu recipe is a ‘little twist on mithai’ for the peanut-butter-loving sibling. “Because what’s sweeter than making something they absolutely love, just for them?” he added.

While many prefer buying sweets at the market, why bother if you love cooking? We have a simple, healthy, and delicious recipe for you – peanut butter laddus, shared by chef Kunal Kapur on Instagram on August 25. This recipe is ready within minutes and requires minimal ingredients.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of joy. It commemorates the bond between siblings as they promise to protect and be there for each other in difficult times by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists. Apart from exchanging gifts, performing puja, and visiting the temple, one of the key rituals of this festival is eating sweets.

Method Step 1: In a wide pan, add the dry ingredients, such as the dried and dessicated coconut, cashew nuts, and peanut butter. To make your dessert healthy, you can go for unsweetened peanut butter.

Step 2: With a spatula, fold everything together until the coconut, cashews, and peanut butter are well combined.

Step 3: To this, add the chopped almonds and pistachios.

Step 4: Now, with your hands, combine everything well by kneading the laddo mixture like a dough till you get a crumbly mixture that can be formed into small balls.

Step 5: That's your next step. Take a small amount of the mixture and form balls with it.

Step 6: Now, add these balls to the powdered biscuits you prepared. Douse the balls in it, and then shape them into round laddus.

Step 7: Once done, place the peanut butter laddus on a serving plate and garnish them with chopped pistachios or any other nut of your choice, and serve.

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