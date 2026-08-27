Raksha Bandhan 2026 special recipes: Surprise your siblings with tasty, healthy peanut butter laddu by chef Kunal Kapur
Healthy peanut butter laddus are easy to make with coconut, cashew nuts, and almonds. Chef Kunal Kapur shares a quick recipe perfect for Raksha Bandhan.
Raksha Bandhan is a festival of joy. It commemorates the bond between siblings as they promise to protect and be there for each other in difficult times by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists. Apart from exchanging gifts, performing puja, and visiting the temple, one of the key rituals of this festival is eating sweets.
Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2026: When is Rakhi, August 27 or 28? Correct date, auspicious time to tie Rakhi, city wise shubh muhurat
Peanut butter laddu recipe
While many prefer buying sweets at the market, why bother if you love cooking? We have a simple, healthy, and delicious recipe for you – peanut butter laddus, shared by chef Kunal Kapur on Instagram on August 25. This recipe is ready within minutes and requires minimal ingredients.
Sharing the recipe on Instagram, chef Kunal wrote, “For the sibling who puts peanut butter on everything - this one’s for you.” The recipe is part of a series that the MasterChef judge kickstarted before the Raksha Bandhan festival. According to him, the peanut butter laddu recipe is a ‘little twist on mithai’ for the peanut-butter-loving sibling. “Because what’s sweeter than making something they absolutely love, just for them?” he added.
Ingredients
Dried coconut - 1¼ cup, desiccated
Cashew nuts - ¼ cup, chopped
Peanut butter - ¾ cup, sweetened
Almond - ¼ cup, chopped
Pistachio - ¼ cup, chopped
Biscuit - ½ cup, powdered
Method
Step 1: In a wide pan, add the dry ingredients, such as the dried and dessicated coconut, cashew nuts, and peanut butter. To make your dessert healthy, you can go for unsweetened peanut butter.
Step 2: With a spatula, fold everything together until the coconut, cashews, and peanut butter are well combined.
Step 3: To this, add the chopped almonds and pistachios.
Step 4: Now, with your hands, combine everything well by kneading the laddo mixture like a dough till you get a crumbly mixture that can be formed into small balls.
Step 5: That's your next step. Take a small amount of the mixture and form balls with it.
Step 6: Now, add these balls to the powdered biscuits you prepared. Douse the balls in it, and then shape them into round laddus.
Step 7: Once done, place the peanut butter laddus on a serving plate and garnish them with chopped pistachios or any other nut of your choice, and serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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