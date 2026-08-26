Raksha Bandhan 2026: When is Rakhi, August 27 or 28? Correct date, auspicious time to tie Rakhi, city wise shubh muhurat
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Know whether the correct date for celebrating Rakhi is on August 27 or 28, along with the auspicious timings.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated every year in Shravana month during the full moon day or Purnima day. The festival honours and celebrates the relationship between siblings.
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Every year, there is confusion about the festival date. This year too, people are confused whether to celebrate Rakhi on August 27 or 28. Let's find out the correct date, shubh muhurat, and more about the joyous occasion:
Raksha Bandhan 2026 correct date: When is Rakhi, August 27 or 28?
Every year, according to Drik Panchang, Bhadra casts a shadow on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. According to rituals, it is best to tie the Rakhi on the full moon day, but it should never be tied during the Bhadra period. This year, the last Lunar Eclipse of the year falls on the day Rakhi will be celebrated.
Therefore, while the full moon day fast will be observed on August 27, according to Drik Panchang, Rakhi will be celebrated on August 28.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Shubh muhurat and auspicious time to tie Rakhi
The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will end before sunrise this year. According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings you should know on Raksha Bandhan:
- Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time - 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28
- Duration - 3 hours 51 minutes
- Purnima Tithi Begins - 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026
- Purnima Tithi Ends - 9:48 AM on August 28, 2026
Raksha Bandhan 2026: City wise Rakhi timings
New Delhi - 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM
Mumbai - 6:23 AM to 9:48 AM
Gurugram - 5:58 AM to 9:48 AM
Noida - 5:56 AM to 9:48 AM
Bengaluru - 6:08 AM to 9:48 AM
Pune - 6:19 AM to 9:48 AM
Chennai - 05:58 AM to 9:48 AM
Kolkata - 5:18 AM to 9:48 AM
Hyderabad - 6:01 AM to 9:48 AM
Ahmedabad - 6:21 AM to 9:48 AM
Jaipur - 6:04 AM to 9:48 AM
Chandigarh - 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Celebrations
On this festival, a sister ties the auspicious thread – Rakhi – on her brother's wrist, and, in turn, the brother promises to protect her, be there for her in difficult times, and showers her with gifts. In the modern context, it is not just the sister who ties the Rakhi and the brother who promises to protect her; siblings have started tying Rakhi on each other's wrists and promise to be there in difficult times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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