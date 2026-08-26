Rakhi Purnima 2026: Date, timings and what the sacred Full Moon means for spiritual seekers

The Full Moon of Shravan carries a meaning that goes beyond one festival or one family ritual. Known as Rakhi Purnima, this day brings together traditions connected with protection, learning, nature, farming and spiritual renewal across India.

In 2026, the Shravan Purnima tithi begins on August 27 at 9:08 a.m. and ends on August 28 at 9:48 a.m. The day is widely known for Raksha Bandhan, but the Full Moon itself has several other traditions and names across different parts of the country.

For spiritual seekers, Rakhi Purnima can offer a chance to pause, reflect and think about what you want to carry forward as the monsoon season begins to change.

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Rakhi Purnima 2026: Date and timings According to theHindu calendar, Rakhi Purnima falls on the Full Moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the Purnima tithi begins on August 27 and continues until the morning of August 28.

Details Date and time Shravan Purnima tithi begins August 27, 2026, at 9:08 AM Shravan Purnima tithi ends August 28, 2026, at 9:48 AM Rakhi Purnima / Raksha Bandhan August 28, 2026

Why does Shravan Purnima have different names? You may know the day as Raksha Bandhan, but it takes different forms across India.

Along parts of the western coast, communities observe Narali Purnima. Fishing communities traditionally offer coconuts to Varuna, the ocean's deity, as the monsoon season begins to recede.

In parts of South India, the Full Moon is observed as Avani Avittam or Upakarma, a tradition associated with renewing the sacred thread and dedicating time to Vedic learning.

Some farming communities in central India observe Kajari Purnima, with rituals connected with the agricultural season and hopes for a good harvest.

The rituals may look different, but each tradition connects the Full Moon with a sense of transition and renewal.

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What is the spiritual meaning of Rakhi Purnima? Spiritual expert Yuvika Dhar tells Hindustan Times that Rakhi Purnima carries a deeper meaning linked with the seasonal and spiritual transition that comes toward the end of the monsoon.

Dhar describes the monsoon as a period traditionally associated with slower movement, introspection and turning inward. As the rains ease and nature begins to renew itself, she sees the period as a movement from inner purification to renewed action.

You can look at the Full Moon in the same way in your own life. A period of slowing down can give you space to understand what you need to change before you move forward.

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The sacred thread is a reminder of protection The thread tied during Raksha Bandhan also carries a spiritual symbolism within this larger Purnima tradition.

Dhar describes the rakhi as a visual mindfulness reminder of duty, ethical conduct and family responsibility. She also refers to the idea of Raksha Kavach, or a protective shield, within the spiritual understanding of the ritual.

Rather than treating the thread as a literal source of protection, you can see it as a symbol of intention. Each time you notice it, it can remind you of the people you care about and the responsibilities you have toward them.

That may be one of the simplest ways to approach Rakhi Purnima this year. Take a moment to reflect on what you want to protect, what you want to release and what you want to begin again.

The Shravan Full Moon can then become more than a date on the calendar. It can become a quiet reminder that renewal often begins with reflection.