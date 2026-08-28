Nepal floods LIVE: China issues fresh ‘glacial breach’ warning; 290 Indians among 1,400 missing

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Nepal floods LIVE: People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal.

Nepal floods LIVE: At least 392 people have died and 1,400 others remain missing after a powerful flood surge and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions earlier this week. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors. The death toll is expected to rise further as rescue operations continue in the worst-hit areas. As of Thursday night, 290 Indians remained uncontactable in Nepal, while 84, including 63 workers from the Trishuli-I project and 21 from Tamil Nadu, were rescued. China's fresh flood warning China’s ministry of water resources has warned of a fresh flood threat after a barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. The lake held around 2 million cubic metres of water as of Thursday morning and could breach as more water flows into it. If the natural debris barrier gives way, that water could rush downstream towards Nepal, creating a second flood threat while the country is still dealing with the first disaster. What happened in Nepal? Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, particularly in the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-China border. The flooding swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Nearly 300 Indian tourists missing Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal said Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists were missing after the flash floods. According to the latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board, 178 Indian nationals remain missing. Authorities said 826 people were missing in Nepal and another 558 in Tibet. The missing foreign nationals include people from India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the US. What caused the Nepal floods? The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse and debris flow led to seismic activity and caused “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.

Initial reports blamed an earthquake for triggering an avalanche and the floods. The USGS later said the seismic activity came from the glacial collapse.

The Trishuli River rose by up to nine metres in 30 minutes on Wednesday, sending mud, ice and rocks nearly 170 km through seven Nepali districts.

A linked mudslide also hit Gyirong in Tibet, burying some roads under more than two metres of soil, CCTV reported.

Satellite imagery later confirmed the event as a “glacier-inclusive flood”. India sends relief supplies India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies, along with essential medicines, to Nepal. Nepal floods: Helpline numbers Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117. Nepal Police emergency: 100; Police toll-free: 16600141516. Tourist Police: 1144 (toll-free); Traffic Police: 103. The Maharashtra government has issued these helpline numbers for assistance: 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990 ...Read More

China's fresh flood warning China’s ministry of water resources has warned of a fresh flood threat after a barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. The lake held around 2 million cubic metres of water as of Thursday morning and could breach as more water flows into it. If the natural debris barrier gives way, that water could rush downstream towards Nepal, creating a second flood threat while the country is still dealing with the first disaster. What happened in Nepal? Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, particularly in the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-China border. The flooding swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Nearly 300 Indian tourists missing Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal said Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists were missing after the flash floods. According to the latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board, 178 Indian nationals remain missing. Authorities said 826 people were missing in Nepal and another 558 in Tibet. The missing foreign nationals include people from India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the US. What caused the Nepal floods? The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse and debris flow led to seismic activity and caused “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.

Initial reports blamed an earthquake for triggering an avalanche and the floods. The USGS later said the seismic activity came from the glacial collapse.

The Trishuli River rose by up to nine metres in 30 minutes on Wednesday, sending mud, ice and rocks nearly 170 km through seven Nepali districts.

A linked mudslide also hit Gyirong in Tibet, burying some roads under more than two metres of soil, CCTV reported.

Satellite imagery later confirmed the event as a “glacier-inclusive flood”. India sends relief supplies India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies, along with essential medicines, to Nepal. Nepal floods: Helpline numbers Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117. Nepal Police emergency: 100; Police toll-free: 16600141516. Tourist Police: 1144 (toll-free); Traffic Police: 103. The Maharashtra government has issued these helpline numbers for assistance: 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990