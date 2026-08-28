Planning parenthood? From blood tests to genetic screening, health checks couples should consider before conceiving
Planning to start a family? These preconception health checks can help couples prepare for a healthy pregnancy.
Couples, are you planning a pregnancy? So, make sure that the preparation for pregnancy starts even before conception. It is necessary to know your health parameters before conceiving. After all, your health is also important, just like the baby's well-being. Hence, couples are advised to go for timely health check-ups to identify hidden health issues, improve fertility, conceive, and fulfil the dream of parenthood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner, Pune, shared a list of health check-ups every couple should consider.
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Importance of health checkups
Dr Rashmi highlighted that many couples tend to only focus on pregnancy after seeing a positive pregnancy test. However, you are doing it all wrong. So, if the couple is planning a pregnancy, then the journey towards a healthy baby begins long before conception.
“Preconception health check-ups are advised for the couple and help to know their health status, or if they are having any nutritional deficiencies, infections, or lifestyle factors that could affect fertility, pregnancy, or the baby's development,” said Dr Rashmi. Since both partners contribute to a successful pregnancy, it is equally important for men and women to opt for these crucial tests.
Health check-ups to consider
According to Dr Rashmi, women should do a complete health check-up, which involves blood tests to check for anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, blood group and Rh factor, vitamin D and B12 levels. They should also undergo screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), pelvic examination, and ultrasound to help assess the uterus and ovaries, while hormone tests may be advised if menstrual cycles are irregular or there is a history of infertility.
Dr Rashmi recommends making sure to take folic acid, calcium, vitamin D, and B12 supplements only after consulting the doctor. Take infection screening tests such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis, and Rubella immunity. These problems can be harmful to the baby during pregnancy. Women should also take vaccinations as recommended by the doctor. It is better to take these tests and ensure a healthy pregnancy.
Men should also take charge of their health and take certain tests. They should get their diabetes and thyroid screening, STI testing when indicated, and a semen analysis can help evaluate sperm count, movement, and quality.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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