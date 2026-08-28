Planning parenthood? From blood tests to genetic screening, health checks couples should consider before conceiving

Dr Rashmi highlighted that many couples tend to only focus on pregnancy after seeing a positive pregnancy test . However, you are doing it all wrong. So, if the couple is planning a pregnancy, then the journey towards a healthy baby begins long before conception.

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Couples, are you planning a pregnancy ? So, make sure that the preparation for pregnancy starts even before conception. It is necessary to know your health parameters before conceiving . After all, your health is also important, just like the baby's well-being. Hence, couples are advised to go for timely health check-ups to identify hidden health issues, improve fertility, conceive, and fulfil the dream of parenthood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner, Pune, shared a list of health check-ups every couple should consider.

According to Dr Rashmi, women should do a complete health check-up, which involves blood tests to check for anaemia, thyroid disorders , diabetes, blood group and Rh factor, vitamin D and B12 levels. They should also undergo screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), pelvic examination, and ultrasound to help assess the uterus and ovaries, while hormone tests may be advised if menstrual cycles are irregular or there is a history of infertility.

“Preconception health check-ups are advised for the couple and help to know their health status, or if they are having any nutritional deficiencies, infections, or lifestyle factors that could affect fertility, pregnancy, or the baby's development,” said Dr Rashmi. Since both partners contribute to a successful pregnancy, it is equally important for men and women to opt for these crucial tests.

Dr Rashmi recommends making sure to take folic acid, calcium, vitamin D, and B12 supplements only after consulting the doctor. Take infection screening tests such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis, and Rubella immunity. These problems can be harmful to the baby during pregnancy. Women should also take vaccinations as recommended by the doctor. It is better to take these tests and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Men should also take charge of their health and take certain tests. They should get their diabetes and thyroid screening, STI testing when indicated, and a semen analysis can help evaluate sperm count, movement, and quality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.