Panchang Today, August 28, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Shatabhisha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 28, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 28, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that Shukravar with Shukla Purnima and the Moon in Aquarius favors measured decisions, thoughtful communication and well-timed practical effort. The day may be especially supportive in the evening for constructive work, meaningful plans and steady progress.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:57 am
|Sunset
|6:47 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am to 12:22 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 7:44 pm to 9:23 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Varalakshmi Vrat
Basis: Friday before Shravana Purnima; Region: South
|Raksha Bandhan
Basis: Shravana Shukla Purnima
|Shravana Purnima
Basis: Shravana Shukla Purnima
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, values, civility and thoughtful interactions. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of fullness and clarity, making it suitable for recognizing what has reached completion, resolving pending matters and preparing for the next step.
The Moon in Aquarius, with Shatabhisha moving towards Purva Bhadrapada, adds an objective and thoughtful quality to the day. This combination supports independent judgment, practical thinking and conversations that consider longer-term usefulness. Overall, this is a favorable day for reviewing commitments, refining plans and completing what is ready to be finished, provided communication remains clear and considerate.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports clear thinking, careful review and organized progress. Shukla Purnima favors bringing pending matters towards completion, making it a good time to submit finished work, close unresolved tasks or assess whether a plan is ready to move forward.
With the Moon in Aquarius, decisions may benefit from data, practical fairness and structured thinking rather than temporary moods. If an important decision needs to be made, define the objective, consider the constraints and communicate your reasoning clearly. At the same time, avoid sounding overly final before others have had an opportunity to contribute. Constructive teamwork and measured problem-solving are likely to work well today.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest, composed and respectful communication. Shukravar encourages courtesy and mutual consideration, while Purnima can make feelings and expectations more visible. The Aquarius Moon, however, may bring a more rational or detached tone, so take care that clarity does not come across as coldness.
Whether with family, friends or colleagues, pause before responding to sensitive messages and allow space for different perspectives. Discuss practical concerns openly, but avoid turning every disagreement into a debate. Small gestures of respect and thoughtful attention may strengthen relationships more effectively than grand promises.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for quiet reflection and gaining perspective on recent choices. Shukla Purnima encourages reviewing what has reached completion, what has become repetitive and what now needs a different approach, while the Aquarius Moon supports objective observation rather than excessive emotional reaction.
Journaling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help organize your thoughts. Consider reviewing recent decisions and identifying patterns that may need attention. Rather than seeking a dramatic breakthrough, focus on one or two priorities that can make the coming days more purposeful and manageable.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 28, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Purnima until 9:48 am; then Krishna Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shatabhisha until 3:12 am, Saturday; then Purva Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Atiganda until 7:26 am; then Sukarma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Bava until 9:48 am; then Balava until 9:56 pm; then Kaulava until 9:56 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:27 am
|5:12 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:50 am
|5:57 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:56 am
|12:47 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|7:44 pm
|9:23 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:30 pm
|3:21 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:47 pm
|7:09 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:47 pm
|7:54 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:00 am, Saturday
|12:44 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm
A favorable time for focused work, important decisions or beginning a task that requires concentration, clarity and a decisive approach.
Amrit Kalam: 7:44 pm to 9:23 pm
An especially supportive window for constructive work and meaningful plans. It may be well suited for settling an important outline, having a thoughtful planning conversation or beginning a task that benefits from steadiness and clear intent.
Those who follow Panchang timings may find it helpful to prepare in advance and use these windows for the tasks that most need attention, coordination or commitment rather than trying to rush through everything at once.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am
|12:22 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:33 am
|9:09 am
|Yamaganda
|3:34 pm
|5:11 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:31 am
|9:22 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:47 pm
|1:38 pm
|Varjyam
|9:48 am
|11:25 am
|Aadal Yog
|3:14 am, Saturday
|5:57 am, Saturday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 12:22 pm
If possible, avoid starting a fresh commitment, making a first approach or taking an important decision that can comfortably wait. Instead, use this period for routine work, reviewing documents, correspondence already in progress or completing tasks that are already underway.
Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda
These periods are traditionally better suited to routine responsibilities, preparation and follow-up work than to launching new initiatives. Use the time for checking details, organizing plans or handling tasks that do not require a major new beginning.
Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam
If possible, avoid using these periods for activities that depend on smooth coordination or precise timing. They may be better used for revisions, correspondence, travel preparation and other low-pressure responsibilities.
If something must be done during a caution period, proceed steadily, verify essential details and avoid unnecessary haste.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:57 am
|Sunset
|6:47 pm
|Moonrise
|6:54 pm
|Moonset
|No moonset during this Panchang day
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:05 am to 12:39 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:45 am to 12:22 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:47 am to 12:20 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:43 am to 12:17 pm
|Chennai
|10:36 am to 12:10 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:05 am to 12:40 pm
|Pune
|11:01 am to 12:35 pm
|Kolkata
|10:02 am to 11:37 am
|Jaipur
|10:51 am to 12:27 pm
|Kochi
|10:53 am to 12:26 pm
|Lucknow
|10:31 am to 12:07 pm
|Indore
|10:52 am to 12:27 pm
|Guwahati
|9:48 am to 11:24 am
|Chandigarh
|10:46 am to 12:23 pm
|Surat
|11:05 am to 12:39 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:24 am to 11:57 am
|Nagpur
|10:40 am to 12:14 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:50 am to 12:23 pm
|Varanasi
|10:23 am to 11:59 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:13 am to 11:48 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that the day supports calm completion, fair-minded discussion and careful timing. Keep important choices deliberate, use favorable windows for meaningful tasks and let routine work fill the remaining hours. A little composure and thoughtful planning can make the day notably more productive.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More