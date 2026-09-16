Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open final outburst comes at a cost after racquet abuse
Sabalenka was fined $7,500 by the USTA for her racquet smash and conduct during the US Open final loss to Elena Rybakina.
Aryna Sabalenka suffered a meltdown after failing to complete a historic three-peat at the US Open, during which she only vented at the cameraman, but also smashed her racquet after going down in three sets against Elena Rybakina in the final last Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. And the Belarusian has now paid the price for her meltdown as the United States Tennis Association slapped her with a fine for her conduct.
The fine stemmed from the code violation she received in the opening set after Rybakina secured a break of serve. She hit the ball straight into the crowd in utter frustration, after which she received a warning from the umpire, but it didn't stop her. Sabalenka was even seen hitting the ball angrily towards the back of the court, narrowly missing the cameraman. After the match ended, Sabalenka smashed her racquet and vented at the cameraman.
Owing to her misconduct, Sabalenka was fined $7,500 by the USTA.
“I just wanted to let all of that aggression and disappointment go outside (on the court),” Sabalenka said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for (a) three-peat, so I just wanted to let it go.”
The world no. 2 admitted had she not expressed her frustrations, she would not have been nice. Mere minutes after the trophy ceremony, the 28-year-old from Belarus was complimentary of Rybakina but also still kicking herself for not living up to her own lofty expectations.
“I wish I could perform a little bit better, but I guess next year," Sabalenka said. “Obviously, not really happy with the level I played (at).”
Sabalenka was the overwhelming favourite in the final, but committed 35 unforced errors to succumb in three sets to Rybakina, who also ended her 99-week stay at the top of the WTA rankings.
“I was just out there competing, trying to do my best with what I had,” Sabalenka said. “Not good enough.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More