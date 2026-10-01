CINCINNATI — Coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals have a shake-up at the back of their wide receiver/tight end room that has a significant impact on offense as well as special teams. Bengals shake up return game, cut Ke’Shawn Williams and add Mitchell Tinsley

The Bengals cut returner Ke’Shawn Williams, signed receiver Mitchell Tinsley and promoted pass catching tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad.

Meyers is expected to take over as the primary returner when the Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Tinsley, who played for the Bengals in 2025, steps into a role on the offense. And Hudson steps into a bigger role with rookie receiver Colbie Young now expected to miss time with an injury.

Williams made the team as a returner, but he fumbled a punt on Sunday against the Steelers. In limited action, Meyers has shown impressive flashes as a returner. Meyers has also seen his role on the offense increase every week.

“I thought Dohnte did an excellent job,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He was a part of the game plan , but that really expanded when Colbie went out. He had a really good feel for what we asked him to do. He blocked some big guys. It’s hard because certain guys you put in there and the personnel groupings will change on defense.

"Sometimes, Dohnte draws a difficult task with his responsibility. I thought he gave everything he possibly could to make those blocks we needed from him. He did a good job of understanding the game plan and the tweaks we needed from him in there. Really proud of what he did.”

Tinsley had eight catches, including six for first downs and two touchdowns last season. He also proved to be a reliable blocker in the running game.

When Meyers made the Bengals’ 53-man roster, he took a roster spot from Tinsley. While Tinsley went to the Texans’ practice squad for the first three weeks of the season, the Bengals jumped at the chance to bring him back once Young got injured. Bengals No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas is also on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

“The good news is we’re not playing with guys who we don’t think we can find a role for,” Taylor said. “Everyone in that receiver and tight end room, we feel like has earned the opportunity.”

Because of Tinsley’s experience with the Bengals and the short time that he missed, it’s almost as if he never left. Tinsley also factors in as the backup punt returner behind Meyers.

“ has missed three weeks of work, so there are a lot of things I’m sure are still fresh for him,” Taylor said on Wednesday. “He did walkthrough today. Nothing to my eye caught me off guard. Smart guy, so we’ll get him up to speed pretty quickly.”

Hudson has proven to be a versatile player on the Bengals, and he has delivered some important clutch plays since he joined the team in 2023. His feel for defensive coverages and his steady hands have made him a quarterback friendly option for the Bengals at tight end. While Hudson is technically a tight end, he has extensive experience playing in the slot and factors into the plan at receiver.

“We have a lot of faith in him,” Taylor said. “He’s just always ready for his opportunity. That’s what you appreciate about Tanner. He has been up. He has been down. He’s been a part of it. He hasn’t. He stays the same every day in practice. He knows that his opportunity is going to come and that he’s going to capitalize on it.”

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