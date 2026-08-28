What should you look for in a roll-on? A simple guide to choosing the right underarm product for your skin
From ingredients to fragrance, here’s what to look for before choosing a roll-on or any other underarm product.
From controlling body odour to keeping you fresh throughout the day, a roll-on has become a staple in many daily grooming routines. But with so many formulas, claims, and products available in the market, finding the one that fits your skin type is quite challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Marda, co-founder of Phitku, shared factors to look for while choosing an underarm product or roll-on.
Also read | Tried and tested: Can this fragrance-free 100% alum roll-on keep body odour at bay? What I found after 10 days of use
Start with the ingredients
According to Neha, underarm skin can be sensitive, especially after shaving or hair removal. She advises to look beyond the fragrance and marketing claims and understand what you're applying to your skin every day. Ingredients such as alum can offer an alternative approach to odour management, while skin-conditioning ingredients can make a formulation more comfortable for regular use.
Know what you're looking for
Deodorants and antiperspirants serve different purposes, so understanding what you need from your underarm product is the first step. Deodorants are primarily designed to manage body odour by masking or reducing the growth of odour-causing bacteria, while antiperspirants are formulated to temporarily reduce sweating.
Neither is universally better—the right choice depends on your individual needs, lifestyle and how much you sweat. If odour is your primary concern, a deodorant may be sufficient, while those looking for sweat control may prefer an antiperspirant.
Think about how it fits into your day
“A roll-on should feel comfortable, absorb well and work with your lifestyle,” said Neha. In a warm and humid climate, factors such as stickiness, residue and fragrance intensity matter just as much as how fresh you feel immediately after applying it. Most importantly, don't be afraid to question the label. Personal care is something we use every day, often without thinking twice about what goes into it.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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