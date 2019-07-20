Fashion face-off: Who wore the floral trend better - Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani

Floral print was one of the trends which popped up in a lot of designs for spring collection 2019 fashion month. The inspiration behind this year’s floral prints seems to be loud and bold. With Louis Vuitton kicking off the fashion week with its loud and big floral prints to Versace’s mind-boggling ensemble with mismatched floral prints were all a huge hit. Big fashion houses along with fast fashion industries have all put out their own version of this 2019 trend. The only rule to be followed is that wear, big prints inspired by the 60s and 70s and don’t worry if it looks too bold because that’s an indication that you are wearing it right.

Our Bollywood actresses aren’t far behind when it comes to following new trends in fashion. Celebrities like to sport new trends for their promotional events, award functions and casual outings, but the only thing which sets them apart is who wore it better. Recently Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif were both clicked in similar floral dresses, seeing that it’s the hottest trend for spring 2019.

Katrina Kaif has been going hard with the floral fashion trend this season. She sported a big floral print dress while promoting her film Bharat. The black dress with huge yellow and red roses made for a great day look. The outfit looked easy and effortless along with looking stunning. The star kept her hair open which made her look all the more chill. This outfit screamed fun and gave beachy vibes.

While Katrina wore a free-flowing dress, Disha Patani donned a body hugging orange strappy dress with plunging neckline. This chic orange dress had pink floral prints, which complimented her orange hue eye shadow. The look was very flattering and complimented her figure. The dress was vibrant and gave a summery look.

Apart from Katrina and Disha, other Bollywood celebrities are also a fan of this floral trend and have been spotted wearing floral prints.

Take a look at your celebrity’s floral trend outfits:

1) Deepika stunned in big yellow and red rose print.

2) Kareena opted for a casual floral print dress for vacation.

3) Alia looked mesmerizing in this pink ensemble decorated with flowers.

4) Sara Ali Khan posed in orange-crème scrunched dress.

5) Katrina Kaif keeps it casual in this dark blue floral dress.

