Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Her top 5 recent looks

Actor Katrina Kaif turned 36 in style. The Bharat actor is currently in Mexico and she shared a gorgeous photograph where she is seen in a stunning textured white bikini. Kaif previously shared another photograph where she was seen in a bright multi-coloured swimwear. She was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar.

When it comes to style, Katrina Kaif has a distinctive sense of what works for her and she rarely fails to impress up. From bodycon dresses to gowns, classic sarees to salwar kameez sets, beachwear to street wear, the Zero actor has nailed the looks and how. She brings in a sense of originality as far as her wardrobe is concerned. Be it the red carpet or films events, holidays or airport looks, Kaif pulls everything off with grace and comfort. She has come a long way in terms of defining who she is and how she wants to be understood and celebrated.

On her 36th birthday, we look at her top 5 recent looks



































First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:39 IST