Karan Johar hosts grand party for Bollywood bigwigs, Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji spotted. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday hosted a party for Bollywood bigwigs, which saw everyone from his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan to several studio heads in attendance.

Shah Rukh was spotted attending the bash, wearing a grey jacket and a messy hairdo. Also seen were directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Producers Anil Thadani and director Homi Adajania were also present, among others.

Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar at Karan Johar’s party. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few hours before the bash, Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the filmmaker who claimed to have information about the guest list. “Karan is hosting a party tonight at his residence where he has not invited any of the actors. Instead, he has called out all his producer friends to join in. Yes, most of the studio heads from some of the biggest banners, including Sneha Rajani (Sony Pictures), Ajit Andhare (Viacom 18), Amar Butala (Fox Star Studious), Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films), Sajid Nadiadwala and others are expected to attend the do,” the source said.

As for the purpose of the party, the source said, “There’s definitely something in the works, which is why the meeting is happening. But everyone is currently unaware of what will come of the meeting. They plan to discuss films, production and the business in general. They also want to focus on digital content since almost all the big studios have ventured into the web space too.”

Karan recently unveiled the digital arm of his production banner, titled Dharmatic, which will produce an upcoming series for streaming giant Netflix. Meanwhile, Zoya’s Tiger Baby Productions was behind the Amazon Prime Video show Made in Heaven.

