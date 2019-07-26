Karan Johar refutes rumours of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor in Dear Comrade remake: ‘No lead actors have been approached’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that no lead actors have been considered or approached for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Dear Comrade. Several reports doing the rounds suggested that Karan will be signing actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake.

The filmmaker on Thursday evening tweeted: “All the best and big success to the team of Dear Comrade on July 26! Also a clarification! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet.”

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Karan stressed that the planning for the film is still work in progress. “The planning for this lovely film is underway,” he added.

On July 24, Karan announced he will be producing the Hindi remake of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming Telugu film Dear Comrade. After attending the special screening of Dear Comrade, Karan took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the film.

“Had the pleasure to be the first to see Dear Comrade. What a powerful and intense love story! Top notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message,” he tweeted.

He added that he was “super excited” to produce the project under his production banner Dharma Productions.

