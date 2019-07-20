Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter mark 1 year of Dhadak with emotional notes for each other. See their throwback pics

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on Saturday completed a year in Bollywood, and marked the first anniversary of their debut film, Dhadak. The duo took to social media to pen emotional notes for each other and director Shashank Khaitan.

Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. It is produced by Karan Johar. Ishaan, who made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s international project Beyond the Clouds before Dhadak, reminisced about his time on the sets of the film. Sharing a picture of him holding Shashank’s hand, he wrote, “A born leader, love and team player. Blessed to call you my friend and director.”

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor during the rehearsals for a scene.

Ishaan Khatter shared an edited candid picture with Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor talks to Shashank Khaitan on the sets of Dhadak.

Ishaan Khatter shoots for Dhadak.

Janhvi, who played Parthavi in the film, shared several candid pictures and videos from the making of the film along with an emotional note for the Dhadak team.

She wrote, “1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light.”

Thanking Shashank, she added, “Every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for.”

Calling Ishaan by his onscreen name, she wrote, “Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!”

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on sets of Dhadak.

Ahead of the film’s first anniversary, Ishaan had shared a few throwback pictures on Thursday with the caption, “Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours. Thank you to Karan, Shashank, Janhvi, who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever... and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film’s heart would not beat as it did.”

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:24 IST