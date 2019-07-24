Karan Johar buys rights for Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade before it releases

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he is producing the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Dear Comrade. The filmmaker watched the Telugu film in a special screening prior to its release on July 26. The cast and director of Dear Comrade Hindi version yet to be revealed.

“Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade. What a powerful and intense love story. Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message. Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial. Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to announce that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade. Super excited about this,” he posted on Instagram alongside a picture with the star of the film.

Also read: Shahid defends Kabir Singh: ‘There is only one problem with Kabir Singh’

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

This is the second movie of Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi, after Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi remake, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, is the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019 as of now. It also featured Kiara Advani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 10:23 IST